IIT Guwahati student found dead in hostel room; probe underway: Police

A 21-year-old student from Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) was on Monday found dead inside his hostel room, police said. IIT-G authorities said they came to know about the incident, and they are also trying to ascertain the details. (Representative file photo)

According to police, the body was found in a room of Brahmaputra Hostel of IIT-G on Monday morning, and the body has been sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for postmortem.

Superintendent of police (SP) of Kamrup district, Ranjan Bhuyan told HT that investigation is under way to ascertain the cause of death.

“It is too early to share any details about the death because we are investigating the matter. The body has been sent for postmortem and we are waiting for the report,” he said.

IIT-G authorities said they came to know about the incident, and they are also trying to ascertain the details.

“We’ll issue a statement only after our initial investigation,” authorities said.

According to initial reports, the 21-year-old student was a resident of Uttar Pradesh, and a third-year student of Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) in IIT-G.