JEE (Advanced) 2023 results: Only two from IIT Kanpur Zone in top 100 CRL rankings

LUCKNOW Only two candidates from IIT Kanpur Zone made it to the top 100 Common Rank List (CRL). They are -- Tejaswa Singh Mehra (CRL 98), who emerged as the topper from the IIT-K zone and Vaibhav Singh, who bagged CRL 100. Meanwhile, Palak Agrawal (CRL 1020) achieved the highest rank among female candidates in the zone. This year, a total of 1,80,372 candidates appeared for the examination. (HT File)

From the IIT Kanpur zone, a total of 22,955 candidates appeared for JEE Advanced this year, out of which, 4,582 could make the cut. This year, a total of 1,80,372 candidates appeared for the examination, out of which, 43,773 candidates successfully qualified. Among the qualified, 7,509 are female candidates. In all, 16 candidates secured positions in the top 500 CRL rankings from the zone.

Professor Abhay Karandikar, director IIT Kanpur, congratulated all the successful candidates of JEE Advanced 2023 and extended them a warm welcome to join the IIT Kanpur family and be part of its thriving legacy. Prof Karandikar also announced the “Bright Minds Scholarships” programme by IIT Kanpur for the third year in a row, which will provide ten prestigious scholarships to students who have ranked within the top 100 All India Rank (AIR) in the JEE (Advanced) 2023.

Overall, Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from IIT Hyderabad zone has secured the top position in the Common Rank List (CRL) while Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree, also from IIT Hyderabad zone, has emerged the highest-ranked female candidate with a CRL of 56. The examination also witnessed 13 out of the 108 foreign candidates, who appeared for the exam this year, successfully qualifying for admission to prestigious engineering institutes in India.

To make the prospective students familiar with the IIT Kanpur ecosystem, the institute will also host a virtual Open House on June 20, 2023, where they would be able to interact with the Director, Deans, other faculty and student representatives.