Two IIT Kharagpur students declared national toppers in NICE 2023

Two students of IIT Kharagpur were declared national toppers of the National Inter-college Crossword Expedition (NICE) 2023 which were declared on Sunday. In the zonal rankings, Nalanda College of Engineering student Jyoti Kumari topped the east zone. (IIT Kharagpur | Facebook)

Aaditri Vaibhav and Akshay Kumar Joshi bagged the first and the second spot respectively as the national topper of the second scoring round of the NICE while Patna University’s Rishita Kumari was declared second runners up.

In the zonal rankings, Nalanda College of Engineering student Jyoti Kumari topped the east zone while Charagundlq Sailaxman of National Institute of Technology, Meghalaya was first in the north east zone.

Tiya Agrawal, from Sanskriti University, Mathura topped the north zone while Poojalkshmi of Panimalar Engineering College, Thiruvallur (Tamil Nadu) won from the the south zone while the west zone topper was Premthilak of BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad (Gujarat).

NICE 23 is the second edition of the national contest which was inaugurated last year, and the current edition was organised in collaboration with the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) New Delhi and Xtra-C.