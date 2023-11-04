IIT-BHU ‘molestation case’: ABVP protests U.P. Congress prez’s accusations; burns his effigy

LUCKNOW Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) expressed their vehement disapproval on Saturday by staging a protest against U.P. Congress president, Ajay Rai, and symbolically incinerating an effigy in response to his alleged “insensitive, unbridled, and politically motivated remarks.” His comments were deemed as a deliberate attempt to tarnish the reputation of the Vidyarthi Parishad and to influence the ongoing investigation. The ABVP activists convened their protest on the university road, venting their frustration. ABVP representatives underscored their deep concern regarding the incident of molestation involving a female IIT BHU student (HT Photo)

Rai issued a statement in which he pointed fingers at ABVP members in connection with the alleged misconduct involving a female student at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU). ABVP members strongly contested this accusation, asserting the need for punitive measures against Rai for his unfounded claims.

ABVP representatives underscored their deep concern regarding the incident of molestation involving a female IIT BHU student. They stressed that this issue should transcend political affiliations, as the incident, which occurred late at night on November 1 within the BHU’s IIT campus, is a deeply regrettable occurrence. The ABVP unequivocally demands strict action in response to this incident.

Furthermore, the ABVP has called for the implementation of stringent safety measures for women on university campuses to prevent such incidents from recurring, not only within BHU but across all educational institutions in the country. They emphasised their unwavering support for students and deplored the baseless comments by a Congress leader on such a sensitive issue, asserting that it diverts the pursuit of justice in the wrong direction.

ABVP members accused Rai of engaging in low-level and opportunistic politics within the realm of the students’ movement. They declared that there is no room for politics in this situation. The statement made by the Congress leader is seen as a malicious effort to divert the investigation and protect the accused.

ABVP has lodged a complaint, seeking the registration of an FIR at the Lanka police station, in order to pursue legal action against the Congress leader’s unsubstantiated and anti-women remarks.

In the aftermath of the BHU incident, ABVP members, alongside other students, continue to stage ongoing protests on the campus. Their demands include the identification of the culprits involved and the enforcement of rigorous action against them. In contrast, Congress leaders are being criticized for politicising the incident through unsubstantiated allegations, which ABVP views as a futile and opportunistic endeavour.

ABVP workers expressed their sorrow regarding the incident of misconduct and molestation at Kashi Hindu University, reaffirming their support for the students and their commitment to securing justice for the victim and preventing such incidents in the future. They advocate for the improvement of systems related to women’s safety to ensure that such distressing events do not recur.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!