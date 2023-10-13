IIT-BHU’s annual sports festival ‘Spardha-23’ begins today

The three-day annual sports festival ‘Spardha-23’ of the Indian Institute of Technology-Banaras Hindu University is set to commence on Friday in Varanasi. IIT BHU campus (HT FIle)

Dr Surya Deo Yadav, the councilor of the Games and Sports Council of the Institute and assistant professor, mentioned that approximately 2000 players from various educational and other institutions across the country will participate in this sports festival.

The event will feature competitions in 19 different sports, including cricket, football, hockey, volleyball, basketball, athletics, lawn tennis, table tennis, badminton, kabaddi, and more.

The event head Bhumika, and co-convener Harsh Lalit Parmar, stated that the sporting events would kick off in various fields of the Institute from the morning of October 13. The official inauguration ceremony of the sports festival will take place in the evening at 5 at the Gymkhana Grounds.

Renowned Indian kabaddi player Rahul Chaudhari and Indian handball player Navin Puniya will be the chief guests for the event.

The three-day sports festival will conclude on October 15 at the Gymkhana Grounds.

Arjuna award winner Indian kabaddi player Deepak Niwas Hooda and renowned MMA fighter Ritu Phogat will also be present.

The director of the Institute Prof Pramod Kumar Jain, extended his best wishes to the students and players for the 38th annual sports festival, emphasizing the holistic development benefits of such sporting events.

IIT-BHU TEAM EXCELS AT AQUATICS MEET

Varanasi At the 37th Inter IIT Aquatics Meet held at IIT Gandhinagar from October 4 to 8, IIT BHU clinched six medals, securing the seventh position overall. The team won three silver and three bronze medals. Simultaneously, at ‘Udghosh-23,’ a sports fest organised at IIT Kanpur, the institute emerged as the overall champion, bagging nine gold, two silver, and eleven bronze medals.

Providing details, Dr Surya Dev Yadav, the games and sports counselor and assistant professor at the institute, mentioned that 23 IITs participated in the five-day 37th Inter IIT Aquatics Meet at IIT Gandhinagar.

Raghavansh Singla, an electronics engineering student, won silver in the 100m freestyle and bronze in the 50m freestyle. Bhoomishka Tapadia, a student of industrial chemistry, secured two silver medals in the 100m and 50m freestyle events. Vardaan Popli studying chemical engineering, earned a bronze medal in the 100m breaststroke, while Aditya Sattawan, pursuing mechanical engineering, won a bronze in the 100m butterfly.

In addition to the aquatic meet success, the IIT (BHU) team excelled at ‘Udghosh-23’ in Kanpur. They dominated in Taekwondo with nine gold medals and secured silver in both men’s and women’s Kabaddi categories, along with eleven bronze medals.

