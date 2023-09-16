Illegally occupied Waqf properties to be freed: Admn officials

Waqf Board will lodge an FIR in connection with alleged illegal grabbing of several bighas of its properties in Dhumanganj area here. (Pic for representation)

The properties on both sides of GT Road in Bamrauli area of Dhumanganj were illegally given on lease. The anomaly came to light following a complaint made to the divisional commissioner, said administrative officials.

Following the complaint, divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant instructed for probe and a committee of ADM city Madan Kumar, SDM sadar Abhishek Singh and district minority welfare officer Krishna Murari carried out investigations and collected evidence for a month.

During scanning of revenue records, it came to light that the properties were given on lease. After the enquiry the caretaker of the property was found responsible for the irregularities. The report of the findings was forwarded to the divisional commissioner following which Waqf Board has been asked to take further action.

As per Waqf Act, the properties will be taken back, and illegal constructions will be demolished.

Divisional commissioner said the leasing of the Waqf properties is a serious issue. Strict action will be taken on the basis of the report and properties will be taken back as per the rules, he added.

Now, an FIR will be lodged against the caretaker of the properties on the complaint of Waqf inspector while the role of some other officials is also under scanner, officials added.

Officials said, it has also been found that 23 illegal constructions were done on the Waqf property which included some bungalows.

Investigations revealed that the Waqf properties were illegally given on lease during the past nine years in return for hefty amounts of cash. Some people even started doing real estate business and sold plots to people on the Waqf property. The illegal constructions will now be demolished and the land will be freed, officials claimed.