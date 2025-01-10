Menu Explore
IMD’s real-time weather monitoring system to provide updates during Mela

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jan 11, 2025 05:12 AM IST

IMD has installed five AWS in the Mahakumbh district to provide real-time data on air temperature, relative humidity, rainfall, atmospheric pressure, wind speed, and wind direction.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has made comprehensive arrangements for real-time weather monitoring and the issuance of special, location-specific forecasts to ensure the safety and convenience of attendees.

People row boats at the Yamuna River ahead of the "Maha Kumbh Mela" in Prayagraj (REUTERS)
People row boats at the Yamuna River ahead of the "Maha Kumbh Mela" in Prayagraj (REUTERS)

IMD has installed five Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) in the Mahakumbh district to provide real-time data on air temperature, relative humidity, rainfall, atmospheric pressure, wind speed, and wind direction. These stations will record observations at 15-minute intervals. Additionally, IMD’s observatory at Prayagraj will conduct hourly manual observations throughout the Mahakumbh Mela period.

IMD will also leverage data from 10 Automatic Weather Stations and 49 Automatic Rain Gauge Stations installed by the Government of Uttar Pradesh in Prayagraj district. These stations transmit weather data at 15-minute intervals, further enhancing monitoring capabilities.

A dedicated webpage has been developed by IMD: https://mausam.imd.gov.in/mahakumbh. This platform will provide weather observations and location-specific forecasts, catering to the needs of decision-makers and pilgrims.

To facilitate real-time information dissemination, IMD will install an outdoor digital display (8 ft x 6 ft) at Sangam. This display will showcase current weather conditions and forecasts for the benefit of pilgrims.

A senior IMD officer will be stationed in the Mahakumbh district to oversee weather forecasting activities and ensure seamless operations during the event, said Manish R Ranalkar, head of the Meteorological Centre, Lucknow.

