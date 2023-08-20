Landslide-hit Manipur highway reopens after four days

After closing for almost four days due to landslides following heavy rainfall, the Imphal-Jiribam sector of National Highway 37, which passes through the hilly terrain of Manipur’s four districts, was reopened on Saturday afternoon. At least 500 goods vehicles are stranded in different parts of the highway due to the landslides (File Photo)

However, for safety reasons and also to avoid night driving, all Imphal-bound goods trucks coming from Jiribam were stopped at Nungba while, those Jiribam-bound empty trucks were stopped at Irang for the night halt, the people familiar with the matter said.

Nungba, a small hill station along the highway, is located about 130km west of Imphal and Irang is 95 km away.

The vehicles which were stopped at Nungba and Irang along NH 37 are expected to take the route to their respective destinations with a security convoy tomorrow, said the people mentioned above.

The 220km Imphal-Jiribam route, considered the second lifeline of the state, was blocked due to the landslide at over six locations between Irang-Awangkhul Part 2 and Irang-Khongsang areas on August 16, leaving several vehicles stuck on the sides of the state’s supply route.

At least 500 goods vehicles are stranded in different parts of the highway due to the landslides.

However, the landslide was cleared at two locations by efforts from the district and concerned road construction authorities on August 17.

Though normal vehicular movements along the route had been stopped from August 16 due to landslides caused by incessant rain in and around the Irang-Khongsang-Awangkhul areas in the Noney district for the past week since August 16, the vehicles continue to ply along old Cachar road which is also locally known as Tongjei-Maril via Rengpang diversions on NH 37.

On June 29 last year, Manipur witnessed a massive landslide at a railway construction camp at Marangching village part 5 in Noney district which is located about 75 west of Imphal. Altogether 79 people, including civilians, workers, and armymen, lost their lives during the massive natural disaster.