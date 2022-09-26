In a first, history of Kashmir to now be part of UG history course at Allahabad University

Students at Allahabad University (AU) will now study the history of Kashmir for the very first time as part of their syllabus. Under the new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, a new four-year undergraduate studies course will start in the central varsity’s ancient history department from the academic session 2023-24 and for which a new curriculum is now being prepared, inform AU officials.

The proposal in this regard will be placed before the Academic Council of the university for approval and once approved, it will become part of the curriculum, they add.

Professor and a former head of the department Anamika Rai informed that as per the new curriculum for the four-year UG course, the history of Kashmir and Northeast India till 1200 AD is being included. This course was not previously taught to students at the undergraduate level. Apart from this, the students will also be introduced to the history of other queens including the warrior queen ‘Didda Rani’ of Kashmir, she added.

Students of the ancient history course will also be taught Vedic and ancient astrology as a foundation course. Along with this, “Rajatarangini” (The River of Kings) will also be part of the four-year course. “Rajatarangini” is a metrical legendary and historical chronicle of the north-western Indian subcontinent, particularly the kings of Kashmir. It was written in Sanskrit by Kashmiri historian Kalhana in the 12th century CE.

Under the four-year course having multiple exit options, the student will be awarded a certificate if he/she wishes to drop out after one year, a diploma after the second year, a degree after the third year and an honors degree after completing the full course of four years.

Head of the AU ancient history department and proctor Prof Harsh Kumar shared that in the first year, students will have to study archaeology, political history and one elective subject. In the second year, political history, civilizations of the world along with elective courses will have to be studied. In the third year, history, philosophy, art and architecture, Indian culture, environmental wealth, religion and philosophy, the study of techniques of survey and excavation, tourism etc will be taught. In the fourth year, a tour of museums, idols, and temples besides a project will have to be prepared.

