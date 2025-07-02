In border drive, Noida cops seize 25 Delhi ELVs

As a ban on fuel supply to end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) came into effect in Delhi on Tuesday, Noida traffic police started checking vehicles coming from Delhi at the Chilla border around 1.30pm, officers said. The Noida Traffic Police said in a statement that 10 petrol ELVs and 15 diesel ELVs were seized during the enforcement drive on Tuesday. Traffic police carrying out the enforcement drive to check end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) vehicles entering Noida from Delhi at Chilla border on Tuesday. (sunil ghosh/ht photo)

“We have started checking ELVs coming from Delhi to Noida. If any ELV is found during the checks, we will seize it as per the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directions. The drive will continue from Tuesday, and more checkpoints will soon be added at the Delhi-Noida border,” Noida traffic inspector Shailendra Singh said.

Police said that on the day, a Delhi-registered Hyundai i10 petrol variant with an illegally installed CNG kit was seized. “We found that the owner had not obtained approval for the CNG installation from the Regional Transport Office (RTO). He was running the vehicle without approval, which could be dangerous for him and others,” said Singh said.

The enforcement drive is part of a broader implementation plan under which fuel stations across Noida will begin using Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras to deny fuel to end-of-life (EOL) vehicles starting November 1. According to a transport official, the RTO will install ANPR cameras at 101 fuel stations in Noida by October 31 to ensure compliance with the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) guidelines.

Noida has around 180,000 ELVs, comprising 150,000 petrol vehicles and 30,000 diesel vehicles, according to transport department data.

Fuel station operators, however, expressed concerns over the implementation of the fuel-denial policy.

Dharamveer Chaudhury, general secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Petroleum Traders Association, said: “The transport department is yet to consult their association. This is a government mandate, and fuel stations will comply. However, there must be police presence at fuel stations to maintain law and order, as denying fuel could lead to confrontations with customers.”