In The Name Of Love: Extramarital affairs lead to double murder in Lucknow

LUCKNOW Two gruesome incidents, where extramarital affairs played a central role, have rocked the state capital. Both the cases took place in the city within the span of a week. Representative pic (HT File)

In the first incident, a vegetable seller met a tragic end in the Jankipuram area as two individuals became embroiled in a rivalry fueled by their extramarital affairs. The incident unfolded on October 7 when the body of an innocent vendor, identified as Ram Prasad from Sitapur, was discovered near Nehar Road within the Jankipuram Police jurisdiction.

The motive behind this gruesome murder took a sinister turn, as investigators uncovered that the primary suspect, Krishna Avatar (55), had an illicit relationship with Neelam, the wife of Shivraj Pal, another man whom he intended to frame for the murder. Ram Prasad’s younger brother, Rangilal, identified the victim, and a case was registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (disappearance of evidence) at the Jankipuram police station.

Krishna Avatar, along with his accomplice Birju Lal (60), both residents of Sitapur and living in Jankipuram, were arrested following a comprehensive investigation. The motive for the murder was rooted in a longstanding rivalry over Neelam, who had recently returned to her husband, Shivraj, after living with Ram Avatar. The accused had also previously threatened Shivraj with dire consequences and planned to implicate him in a false case. The assailants poisoned Ram Prasad and discarded his lifeless body near Nehar Road, hoping to implicate Shivraj in the crime.

DCP Qasim Abidi noted that both Krishna Avatar and Birju Lal had a history of criminal activity, having previously been incarcerated for offenses related to attempted murder and theft.

In another shocking incident related to an extramarital affair, a man was shot by his neighbour for having an affair with the assailant’s wife. The event unfolded in Lucknow’s Dubagga area, under the jurisdiction of the Takhuganj police station, on an eerie Friday night.

An FIR was registered under sections 341 (culpable homicide) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of the victim’s wife, Kajal Soni, identified as Sanu Rastogi, also known as Himanshu.

The investigation revealed that the incident was a culmination of an ongoing rivalry between Sanu Rastogi and his neighbor, Vivek Singh Tomar, stemming from Sanu’s affair with Vivek’s wife. On that fateful Friday, Vivek, accompanied by his brother-in-law, Ankit, and father-in-law, Kasturi Lal, shot Sanu Rastogi in the shoulder, leading to his hospitalisation.

