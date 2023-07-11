After incessant rainfall, Ganga, Yamuna flowing above danger mark; other rivers also record rise in water level

LUCKNOW Incessant rainfall in various districts of Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states has led to a rise in the water level of the major rivers of the state. While Ganga has crossed the danger mark at Kachla Bridge in Baduan, Yamuna was flowing above the danger level at Mawi in Muzaffarnagar. Representational pic (HT File)

Similarly, the water level of Sharda, Ram Ganga, Gaghra, Rapti, Gandak, and Saryu has also increased in various districts. While these rivers are flowing below the danger mark, the threat of flood looms large in the districts of the West U.P. and the Terai region. Some of the villages located near River Ram Ganga in Moradabad district have been marooned. Also, a large expanse of agriculture land has been submerged in Baghpat due to the rise of Yamuna’s water level.

In the wake of this, the state home department has directed district magistrates to launch relief and rescue operation in flood-affected areas. They have been also directed to ensure that no untoward incident takes place in such areas.

Principal secretary, home, Sanjay Prasad, said, “The instructions given by chief minister Yogi Adityanath regarding relief and rescue work should be launched immediately. Action will be taken in the case of laxity.”

A meeting of the officers of various departments was held under Prasad to review the flood situation in the state on Tuesday. “The district administration officers should assess the requirement for the PAC and SDRF for relief work and send the demand to the state government without any delay. The district magistrates should monitor the situation in flood-prone areas regularly and take measures to protect the life and property of people,” he said.

Children, women, and elderly people should be shifted to safer places from the flood-affected areas on priority. Cattle should be also shifted from the flood-prone areas to safer places. The distribution of relief material to the people in flood-affected areas should also be ensured, he added.

For relief works, nine teams of SDRF have been deployed in Varanasi, Etawah, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, and Moradabad districts, the secretary said.