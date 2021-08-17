Income tax exemption on donation given to SGPC gurdwaras

Amritsar Pilgrims donating money to gurdwaras under the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will now be able to avail income tax exemption under Section 80-G of the Income Tax Act. The move comes after the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Amritsar, gave its verdict in a case and allowed registration and rebate to the SGPC under this section on Monday.

SGPC chief secretary advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami said, “We started efforts to ensure the 80-G exemption in 2009. Finally, after 12 years we have had success. The sangat (community) will be able to get income tax exemption on the offering of Daswandh to the SGPC.”

He thanked lawyers and experts who provided services during the case. “Advocate Prem Singh, advocate Gunjit Singh Sial, chartered accountant Gurcharan Singh Sial and TS Arora have provided their services for this task,” Dhami added.

“Recognition will now great relief to the sangat. I appeal to the sangat to avail the benefits of exemption for assisting the SGPC in management of gurdwaras and for social welfare,” he added. SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur has welcome the decision.