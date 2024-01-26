 Independent MLA Dharmendrasinh Vaghela resigns, to return to BJP in Gujarat - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Other Cities / Independent MLA Dharmendrasinh Vaghela resigns, to return to BJP in Gujarat

Independent MLA Dharmendrasinh Vaghela resigns, to return to BJP in Gujarat

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 26, 2024 09:01 AM IST

Vaghela on Thursday handed over his resignation to assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary in Gandhinagar in the morning, and it has been accepted, an official said

Independent lawmaker Dharmendrasinh Vaghela resigned from his position as a member of the Gujarat legislative assembly on Thursday adding that he will soon return to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with his supporters.

Vaghela is the third MLA who has resigned as a member of the state assembly in two months. (Representative file photo)

Representing the Vaghodia assembly constituency in Vadodara district, Vaghela said that his decision was aimed at supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

“I have taken this decision after consulting the people from my constituency. I have resigned because I want to strengthen the hands of PM Modi and Amit Shah in their endeavor to establish Ram Rajya in the country,” he told media persons in Gandhinagar after submitting his resignation to assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary.

He hinted about his plans to rejoin the BJP soon, clarifying that he was not promised any specific post or renomination by the ruling party.

Vaghela is the third MLA who has resigned as a member of the state assembly in two months.

In December, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Bhupendra Bhayani, who represented the Visavadar seat, resigned as member of the state legislative assembly.

Recently, Congress MLA CJ Chavda also resigned as the MLA of Vijapur seat.

Vaghela, formerly associated with the BJP, contested the 2022 Gujarat assembly elections as an independent candidate after being denied the BJP ticket and secured victory, defeating BJP’s Ashvin Patel by over 14,000 votes.

