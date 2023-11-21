India deports seven Bangladesh nationals from Karimgang border post

SILCHAR: India on Monday handed over seven Bangladeshi nationals including three children to a joint team of Sylhet police and Border Guard Bangladesh at the Indo-Bangla border post in Assam’s Karimganj district, completing the process to deport them that started several years ago. On Monday, they were taken to Karimganj from Matia transit camp and were handed over to a team from Bangladesh near Zero Point

A Border Security Force (BSF) official said the seven illegally entered India near Tripura’s Agartala and were headed to Delhi when they were arrested in Assam.

“Six of them were arrested in Karimganj while one was apprehended in Sivasagar district. They were sent to Goalpara’s Matia Transit Camp as per the court’s order after the arrests,” an official said.

The seven were identified as Sahida Begum, Abdul Wadud Mandal, Babul Sardar, Sarmin Begum and her three minor sons Ismail Sheikh, Shakil Sheikh and Shakib Sheikh. Sahida is a resident of Bangladesh’s Gopalganj district while the others are residents of the Khulna district, an officer said, citing official records.

On Monday, they were taken to Karimganj from Matia transit camp and were handed over to a team from Bangladesh near Zero Point along pillar number 1360 at Sutarkandi-Beanibazar.

The Bangladesh side was represented by Sylhet district’s Beanibazar police station officer-in-charge, Shimul Roy and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel.

A BSF official said an illegal immigrant is deported only after the receiving country confirms that the immigrant concerned is its national.

The official said there were over 200 Bangladeshi nationals at the Matia Transit Camp where the process for deportation was in various stages.

