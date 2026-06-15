India knows how to tackle those harming peace: Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday asserted while India is a nation committed to peace, it knows well how to silence those who are inclined to harm the peace process. Defence minister Rajnath Singh (Sourced)

Recalling Operation Sindoor, Singh said India had suspended the Indus Water Treaty, halting the flow of the Indus river to Pakistan, and cautioned that New Delhi could go further if Islamabad repeated its mistakes.

He was addressing a public gathering in the Shamshabad area of Agra district after unveiling a grand statue of Maharana Pratap.

Singh applauded the bravery of Maharana Pratap as one who never bowed before the Mughal rulers and turned the yellow sand of Haldighati red with the enemy’s blood.

India has changed its reaction towards terrorism now, he said.

‘Before 2014, the Congress national president had shed tears on the death of a terrorist and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once commented that terrorist attacks could not be stopped and random attacks take place. In contrast, the BJP, after coming to power, gave freedom to army jawans to neutralise terrorists and even go beyond the border to finish terrorist hubs,” he said.

“When innocent tourists were killed after being asked their religion in Kashmir, I called a meeting of three defence chiefs and asked if we were prepared for an operation against Pakistan, they expressed readiness with full confidence. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the decision and we all know as to how Operation Sindoor was carried out across the border,” he said.

“We suspended the Indus Water Treaty. We will go beyond it if Pakistan makes any mistake again. We are a peaceful nation but know how to tackle those harming peace,” he said amid applause.

He also spoke about eliminating Naxal violence.

“None was able to think there would be a complete end to the Naxalite movement across the country. Hundreds of our security personnel, including policemen, had to sacrifice their lives because of Naxalite activities. Another government might have tolerated Naxalism, but the regime led by PM Modi was unwilling to do so. The outcome is that now roads are built, schools are opening and development is reaching areas once affected by the Naxalite movement,” Singh said.

“We are here not to make false promises and have not taken up politics to form merely the government, but aim at nation- building. Now, the world listens when India speaks. Prime Minister Modi has been honoured with the highest awards by 32 nations. This is an honour for 140 crore Indians,” he said.

He complained that history books did not duly applaud the bravery and role of Maharana Pratap and rather termed Mughal ruler Akbar ‘Great’.

“The stature of great rulers like Maharana Pratap is not at the mercy of history books,” he said.

“We are following Maharana Pratap’s principles and do not discriminate against citizens. The prime minister works with the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’. Many political leaders fade away from public memory with time, but PM Modi is an exception as he has no corruption charges all through his long tenure,” he said.

Caption: Defence minister Rajnath Singh in the Shamshabad area of Agra after unveiling a grand statue of Maharana Pratap on Sunday.