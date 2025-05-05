Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep seriously injured in mishap

Pawandeep Rajan, the winner of Indian Idol 12, was seriously injured in a road accident on National Highway 9 in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, early on Sunday morning. Injured Pawandeep undergoing treatment (HT Photo)

All three occupants of the car sustained severe injuries. Pawandeep, in particular, suffered fractures in both legs and a head injury, rendering his condition critical.

They were initially taken to a government hospital for first aid but were later shifted to the ICU of a private hospital due to the severity of their injuries. Subsequently, Pawandeep’s family arranged for their transfer to a private hospital in Noida for advanced medical care.

The mishap occurred around 2:30 AM near the Chopla Chauraha overbridge in the Gajraula police station area, when the car he was travelling in collided with a stationary truck parked on the highway, police said.

Pawandeep, 28, a resident of Champawat, Uttarakhand, was en route from his hometown to Noida for a programme, accompanied by his friend, Ajay Mehra, and driver, Rahul Singh, when their car rammed into the rear of a truck.

Primary investigations indicate that the accident was caused by the driver dozing off at the wheel, causing the car to lose control, said a senior police officer.

Deputy superintendent of police Shwetabh Bhaskar confirmed that both damaged vehicles have been seized, and further action will be taken upon receiving a written complaint.

Gajraula police station house officer Akhilesh Pradhan said, “Investigation is ongoing, with preliminary findings pointing to driver fatigue as the primary cause of the accident. The condition of Pawandeep, Ajay Mehra, and Rahul Singh remains under close medical supervision in Noida, where doctors are working to stabilise them”.