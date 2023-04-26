MANN KI BAAT: Railways to ensure travellers don’t miss spl 100th episode of PM’s radio show

PRAYAGRAJ To make the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’ a memorable one, Indian railways is also gearing up in earnest.

The 100th episode of PM Modi’s radio show Mann Ki Baat will air on April 30. (HT Photo)

QR codes are being made available at railway stations to make it possible for train passengers, who are traveling in a train or present at any of the railway stations, to listen to this special episode of Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat program. The passengers will be able to scan the QR code on display at the respective stations with their smartphones and directly get connected to PM’s programme, said railway officials.

Such QR codes are being placed at all the important railway stations across the country, including those under North Central Railways (NCR), Northern Railways, North-Eastern Railways, and East Central Railways, etc.

After becoming the Prime Minster in 2014, PM Modi started addressing the nation through this monthly radio programme. The 100th episode will be aired from 11 am on April 30. The feed will be available from All India Radio as well as the Newsonair app.

“The broadcast of PM’s 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat program will also be available on LED TVs existing at the railway stations. While standees with QR codes too have been installed at several points of all the three divisions under our jurisdiction. Anyone will be able to be a part of the programme by scanning the QR code”, said the chief public relation officer, NCR, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay.

Following instructions from the Railways Board, all zonal railways have asked the divisions under them to make adequate arrangements for publicity. The QR code has been displayed attractively along with the standee and photo of the PM at the stations.

In terms of stations under NCR, maximum broadcast through LED TVs will be available at Agra station followed by Mathura, Jhansi, Kanpur, and Prayagraj, said officials. The Prayagraj Division of NCR has displayed the QR code through standee and banners at Prayagraj Junction and Kanpur Central besides at 16 other stations, banners have been put in place.

“We have installed standee and banners at Prayagraj Junction and Kanpur Central while banners have also been put at prominent places in other major stations of the division”, said public relations officer, Prayagraj Division, Amit Singh.

The Mann Ki Baat program will be telecast on TV sets at railway stations. At the same time, it would also be broadcast through radios at those stations where there are no facilities for TV screens. Railwaymen are expected to use alternative means like mobile phones so that even at small stations, the railway employees themselves listen to Mann Ki Baat and narrate it to the passengers, officials said.