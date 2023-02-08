Home / Cities / Others / Industry Outlook Awards 2022: Lucknow-based architecture firm amongst top 10 in the country

Industry Outlook Awards 2022: Lucknow-based architecture firm amongst top 10 in the country

Published on Feb 08, 2023 06:24 PM IST

Architects Namit Agarwal, Savita Agarwal, and Sumit Agarwal, partner at Muralage (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW City-based architecture firm Muralage has received the Industry Outlook Award while being adjudged as one of the top 10 urban planning and designing companies of 2022 in the country.

The firm, established in 1974, touts itself as a design-oriented firm “with a strong proficiency in creative innovation and technical execution,” and their in-house services include -- architectural design, urban planning and design, engineering, interior design, project management, and landscape design among others.

“What we are seeing right now is just the tip of the iceberg. Currently, urban design is happening in just bits and pieces but this subdomain needs to play a mainstream role in the overall context. There is a whole lot more to come in the future,” said Sumit Agarwal, architecture and partner at the firm.

The firm, headquartered in Lucknow, has offices all over India and is planning to expand to more tier-1 cities, as well as globally, in the coming years.

Wednesday, February 08, 2023
