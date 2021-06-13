Inebriated man axes wife before jumping into well, both dead

A man allegedly in inebriated condition axed his wife before killing himself by jumping into a well in Palamu district, police said on Sunday, adding that the woman died during treatment.

The incident took place at Khujuri Naudiha village under Chhatarpur police station of the district in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The couple was allegedly drinking alcohol together before they started quarrelling over some family issue, police said. “The man in a fit of rage hit the woman with an axe and jumped into a nearby well. Both died soon afterwards. Before the incident, they were fighting over some family issue, Palamu superintendent of police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar said.

According to the family of the deceased, the profusely bleeding woman was rushed to a local community health centre, while locals tried to rescue the man out of the well. The man died before he could be taken out , they said.