Infant stolen from LLRMH: Third case of baby-lifting at Meerut medical college reported
In the third such incident to strike Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Hospital (LLRMH) in five years, a new born baby went missing on Tuesday
A case was registered at the Meerut Medical College police station on the complaint of the baby’s father. The police station house officer Bacchu Singh said that CCTV footage of the area was being scanned.
The SHO also said that a message regarding the incident has been circulated on social media along with a picture of the suspect to seek help from the public in identifying him. Meanwhile, the SSP’s office has also spread the message to all police stations to help apprehend the culprit.
Neetu, a resident of Mahalwala village in Kithore area, admitted his wife, Dolly to the LLRMH, where she gave birth to a male child. A person who used to be present in the ward, befriended Neetu and his wife and introduced himself as the caretaker of a patient admitted in the same ward.
The SHO said that on Tuesday Neetu had to get his baby vaccinated and that person accompanied him. Neetu requested him to hold the baby and went to bring the slip for vaccination. When he returned, the person and his baby were missing. He asked people around and after failing to spot them, he reported the matter to hospital administration, who informed the police about the incident.
Police examined the CCTV cameras installed in the lobby of the hospital where the person was spotted with the baby before disappearing.
This was the third incident when infants were stolen from the LLRMH. An infant was stolen in February, 2020 and in another incident, a baby boy was stolen in August, 2017.
SHO Singh said that he will be meeting the LLRMH principal to discuss and review the situation to stop the recurrence of such incidents.
