News / Cities / Others / International CME on haematology ends at AMU

International CME on haematology ends at AMU

ByHT Correspondent, Aligarh
Sep 21, 2023 06:24 PM IST

At the CME that ended on Thursday, Prof Dalal promised to donate equipment worth more than one crore rupees to the Department of Pathology

“Haematopathology plays a pivotal role in understanding, diagnosing, and treating a wide spectrum of diseases encompassing multiple organ systems of our body”, said Prof. Bakul Dalal, University of British Columbia, Vancouver.

Prof Bakul Dalal addressing the CME at dept of pathology, AMU, on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Prof Bakul Dalal addressing the CME at dept of pathology, AMU, on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Dalal (president of Association of Indian Pathologists in North America-(AIPNA), was presenting the keynote address at the inaugural session of the two-day International CME on Hematology: Basic Concept and Changing Paradigms, organised by the department of pathology, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University.

At the CME that ended on Thursday, Prof. Dalal promised to donate equipment worth more than one crore rupees to the Department of Pathology, which will help in diagnosis of blood diseases and cancers.

Chief Guest, Mohd. Imran, IPS, registrar, AMU; Prof Veena Maheshwari, dean, faculty of medicine; Prof Haris Manzoor Khan, principal and CMS; Prof Mahboob Hasan, organizing chairman; Prof Nishat Afroz, organizing secretary of the CME; and guest of honour Prof Sumeet Gujral, Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, also spoke during the CME.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out