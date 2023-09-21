International CME on haematology ends at AMU

“Haematopathology plays a pivotal role in understanding, diagnosing, and treating a wide spectrum of diseases encompassing multiple organ systems of our body”, said Prof. Bakul Dalal, University of British Columbia, Vancouver. Prof Bakul Dalal addressing the CME at dept of pathology, AMU, on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Dalal (president of Association of Indian Pathologists in North America-(AIPNA), was presenting the keynote address at the inaugural session of the two-day International CME on Hematology: Basic Concept and Changing Paradigms, organised by the department of pathology, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University.

At the CME that ended on Thursday, Prof. Dalal promised to donate equipment worth more than one crore rupees to the Department of Pathology, which will help in diagnosis of blood diseases and cancers.

Chief Guest, Mohd. Imran, IPS, registrar, AMU; Prof Veena Maheshwari, dean, faculty of medicine; Prof Haris Manzoor Khan, principal and CMS; Prof Mahboob Hasan, organizing chairman; Prof Nishat Afroz, organizing secretary of the CME; and guest of honour Prof Sumeet Gujral, Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, also spoke during the CME.