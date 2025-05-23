IRCTC to sign MoU with Mizoram tourism to boost regional, international travel

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Mizoram tourism department to jointly promote tourism and sustainable travel in the state, IRCTC tourism officer Lalsawmliana Hmar said. The agreement, expected to be finalised next week, aims to strengthen regional connectivity, encourage ecotourism. (AFP Photo)

The agreement, expected to be finalised next week, aims to strengthen regional connectivity, encourage ecotourism, and offer tailored travel experiences in Mizoram — a state renowned for its scenic beauty and vibrant cultural heritage.

As part of the initiative, IRCTC will not only spotlight Mizoram’s unique attractions to both domestic and international travellers, but also extend outbound travel opportunities to Mizoram residents. These will include affordable leisure tour packages to countries such as Nepal, Bhutan, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, and several destinations across Europe.

A ‘Navratna’ public sector enterprise under the railway ministry, IRCTC was established in 1999 to provide services in ticketing, catering, and tourism for Indian Railways.

In addition to promoting tourism in Mizoram, IRCTC is planning to expand its offerings with organised Christian pilgrimage tours to spiritually significant destinations including Corinth, Thessaloniki, Athens, and Patmos in Greece, as well as Rome in Italy.

“We recently conducted a successful pilot tour for a group of pastors from Mizoram to these pilgrimage sites. Our aim is to collaborate closely with the state tourism department to organize more such spiritual journeys in a structured and accessible way,” Hmar said.