IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Iron spikes, barbed wire and concrete walls at Delhi farm protest sites
HT Image
HT Image
others

Iron spikes, barbed wire and concrete walls at Delhi farm protest sites

New Delhi: The Delhi police have enhanced barricades at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur where thousands of farmers are protesting against three farm laws for over two months
READ FULL STORY
By Ashish Mishra and Kainat Sarfaraz
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:08 AM IST

New Delhi: The Delhi police have enhanced barricades at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur where thousands of farmers are protesting against three farm laws for over two months. While the iron spikes have been placed on the road leading to the main protest site at Tikri, besides heavy metal and concrete barriers, the police have created a wall at Singhu and Ghazipur by pouring concrete between two rows of cement barricades.

The measures were taken in the aftermath of clashes between the police and the protesters when the farmers during a tractor rally on Republic Day went beyond the routes approved by the police by breaking barriers and barricades placed on the roads.

The internet connectivity continued to be disrupted at all the three borders on Monday even as more farmers from Haryana and Punjab joined the protest.

At Tikri, on the road towards Delhi, the police have overall set up a five-layer security system which begins right behind the main stage at the protest site. The first obstruction consists of two layers of iron barricades. After that, the police have joined rows of cement barricades by filling the space between them with concrete. Beyond that, the police have dug up the road and installed iron spikes. Then, there are large trailers and dumpers serving as the fourth layer. And finally, a set of iron barricades forms the fifth layer of hurdles.

“This is one of the many measures being taken to instil confidence among the Delhiites and to reiterate our commitment to ensure the safety of life and property of citizens,” said A Koan, deputy commissioner of police (outer), when asked about the iron spikes on the road.

The protest site at Singhu border also has five layers of barricades with the first one nearly 1.5 km away from the main protest site. Only police vehicles were allowed beyond this point and locals as well as media personnel were only allowed on foot after stating their purpose of visit. Most of the locals were not allowed to enter unless they had an emergency.

On Monday, police officials were seen supervising the installation of concrete barricades with a cement mixer pouring concrete between two layers of barricading near the main stage area. The two layers were also joined with iron rods in between them to strengthen the barricading further. Containers at the spot have also been used to store concrete barriers. Several routes leading to the protest site were either barricaded, closed using concertina wires, or dug up restricting movement of farmers between the two stages and cutting off supplies.

Protesting farmers at Singhu said the police were trying to “crush their movement” by setting up so many layers of barricading. Major Ram Singh, 65, a member of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee which has set up the first stage at Singhu, said, “These are efforts to break the spirit of our movement by creating hurdles in arranging for our daily needs like water and toilets. But farmers from Punjab and Haryana are reaching the agitation spot using different route and carrying supplies which we may need here.”

Buta Singh, president BKU (Ekta), Dakoda, who has been camped at Tikri border said that the government was “terrified” because of which it was resorting to placing several layers of hurdles.

“We are peacefully protesting here, so where is the need for such security measures? The police are installing iron spikes, creating concrete barricades and deploying more police and paramilitary forces. All these are efforts to instil fear among us but we are not going to let our movement die. About 1,000 more tractors are coming from Haryana and Punjab to give us strength,” Singh said.

Sudesh Goyat, a farmer at Tikri Border, said that the huge “police bandobast” showed that the police were planning some action against farmers. “They have put barricades like as if we are their biggest enemy. We are cautious that the police might use force against us even though we are protesting peacefully. We are only fighting to repel these black laws,” Goyat said.

Like Singhu, police have completely blocked the movement of the media and locals anywhere near the Tikri protest site and have also blocked many lanes in the nearby Baba Haridas Nagar colony. This led to inconvenience to a number of locals who had to go towards Haryana.

“Our half of the colony falls in Delhi and the rest in Haryana. When the police and the farmers blocked the main highway for commuting between Delhi to Haryana, we used the bylanes in the colonies to reach our destinations. But since Sunday night, the police put barricades in several lanes and blocked them. I have my shop in the Haryana side of the colony but now I further have to take a detour of more than a kilometre to reach my shop,” Pawan Dahiya, a resident of Baba Haridas Nagar colony said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja (second from left) and other members viewing the Union Budget presentation in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja (second from left) and other members viewing the Union Budget presentation in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
others

Nothing for us in budget, say Ludhiana’s industrialists

By Harsimran Singh Batra, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:39 AM IST
Give Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget a thumbs down, saying they were expecting more relief in view of the losses they suffered in 2020 owing to Covid outbreak
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health workers get vaccinated at Thane as part of the state wide vaccination drive for Covid 19 at Thane. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
Health workers get vaccinated at Thane as part of the state wide vaccination drive for Covid 19 at Thane. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
others

Thane civic body to complete vaccination of health, frontline workers by February 15

By Megha Pol, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:28 AM IST
The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) plans to complete the vaccination of over 35,390 health workers and frontline workers till February 15
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kulwant Singh. (HT PHOTO)
Kulwant Singh. (HT PHOTO)
others

Former Mohali mayor has 248-crore assets, but no car

By Hillary Victor, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:28 AM IST
Real-estate tycoon Kulwant Singh, who is heading the Azad group for the municipal corporation (MC) elections scheduled for February 14, has assets worth 248 crore in his name, but does not own a car
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Farm protests: Cops wanted Delhi-bound trains stopped

By Anisha Dutta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:09 AM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Police asked Northern Railways to terminate at least 15 Delhi-bound trains, which passed through Punjab and Haryana, at the edge of the Capital in a bid to stop farmers from entering the city on Monday and joining ongoing protests against three agriculture laws, HT has learnt
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Iron spikes, barbed wire and concrete walls at Delhi farm protest sites

By Ashish Mishra and Kainat Sarfaraz
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:08 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi police have enhanced barricades at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur where thousands of farmers are protesting against three farm laws for over two months
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Red Fort vandalism: Police arrest first suspect

By Karn Pratap Singh, Kainat Sarfaraz and Anvit Srivastava
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:07 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday said they had made the first arrest in one of the two cases registered in connection with the violence at the Red Fort during the farmers’ tractor rally in the national capital on January 26, while six more cases have been registered in the violence and January 29 incident when a group of persons who said they were locals entered the protest site at Singhu border leading to clashes with farmers and police
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

East Delhi cops get sword-like metal batons, metal arm covers

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:06 AM IST
New Delhi: Police personnel in east Delhi’s Shahdara district were given sword-like iron batons and a metal forearm cover on Monday to protect themselves from “rioters armed with swords”
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Closure of border points, barricades trigger traffic snarls in Delhi

By Anvit Srivastava and Sweta Goswami
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:06 AM IST
New Delhi: All roads leading to central Delhi were heavily barricaded with the police checking vehicles at several points on Monday, when the Union Budget was presented in the Parliament, leading to traffic snarls across the Capital
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Union Budget: Allocation for Delhi Police up by over 487 crore

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:04 AM IST
New Delhi: The central government has allocated R 8,644
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

UP27, UP12: At Ghazipur, district transport codes are used as identity cards

By Shiv Sunny
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:03 AM IST
New Delhi: As protesters at Delhi’s Ghazipur border begin to settle down days after being given an eviction notice, they are identifying their camps and trucks by the road transport office (RTO) codes of their districts even as the farmers are ensuring that if any of them leave the site for their homes, they are replaced by another person so that the count doesn’t dip
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

HC rejects PIL that sought action against police for failure to contain R-Day tractor rally

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:02 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Monday rejected a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), imposing a cost of 10,000 on the petitioner, who sought action against the police and intelligence officials responsible for the “failure” in “anticipating and controlling” the farmers’ protest on Republic Day
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

AAP govt criticises ‘meagre’ allocation for Delhi

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:01 AM IST
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi on Monday criticised the Union Budget for poor fiscal devolution as it claimed that Delhi got a “megre” 957 crore, adding that the Central government’s policies will only benefit “big companies” and cause inflation
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Scotland Yard celebrates first-ever Sikh female police officer

By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:28 PM IST
London Scotland Yard on Monday celebrated the 50th anniversary of Karpal Kaur Sandhu joining its ranks as the first South Asian and Sikh female police officer, paving the way for others to follow in her footsteps
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Agriculture sector gets little in Union budget: Experts

By Gurpreet Singh Nibber
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:06 PM IST
Chandigarh The farmers’ community seems to have been ignored in the Union budget for financial year 2020-21 which was tabled in Parliament on Monday, feel experts
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study found feral dogs feed on species such as marmot, blue sheep and rodents, but their main diet is domestic livestock. (HT Photo)
The study found feral dogs feed on species such as marmot, blue sheep and rodents, but their main diet is domestic livestock. (HT Photo)
others

Feral dogs in HP’s high-altitude areas pose threat to wildlife, livestock

By Gaurav Bisht
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:28 PM IST
Himachal’s forest department survey finds the problem acute in Spiti; such dogs are reported to be leading to biodiversity loss and competing with large carnivores such as the snow leopard
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP