ITF $25K wwomen’s tennis tournament in Pune from March 7

PUNE Pro tennis returns to the city after the Covid break, as it gears-up to host the KPIT MSLTA ITF $25K wwomen’s tennis tournament at the Deccan Gymkhana tennis courts from March 7-14.

Pune is the first city in Asia to host an ITF women’s events after the pandemic year, 2020.

After the women’s tournament the city will also host the men’s ITF $15K event from March 22.

Indian players, Riya Bhatia (353), Rutuja Bhosale (431), Zeel Desai (636), Sowjanya Bavisetti (641), Sathwika Sama (859), Mihika Yadav (907), and Jennifer Luikham (948) have got an entry into the main draw. Four Indian players will also be added to the list via wildcards, which will be announced later.

Katharina Gerlach (Germany, 249), Lina Gjorcheska (Macedonia, 350), Panna Udvardy (Hungary, 352), Miriam Bianca Bulgaru (Romania, 380), Sofia Shapatava (Georgia, 384), and Marianna Zakarlyuk (Ukraine, 490) are amongst the players from 15 countries who will be seen in action.

The qualifying matches will be played on March 7-8, followed by the main draw matches from March 9. The doubles finals is slated for March 13 and the singles final for March 14.

“Strict Covid regulations will be in place as per guidelines of the national, state and district administration and the SOPs of the International Tennis Federation during the event. Matches will be held without spectators. Entry to the event will be strictly with accreditation. The ‘live’ scoring of these matches will be available on ITF Live scores app on the ITF website,” said Sunder Iyer, joint secretary of All India Tennis Association and honorary secretary of MSLTA.