ITF $25K wwomen’s tennis tournament in Pune from March 7
PUNE Pro tennis returns to the city after the Covid break, as it gears-up to host the KPIT MSLTA ITF $25K wwomen’s tennis tournament at the Deccan Gymkhana tennis courts from March 7-14.
Pune is the first city in Asia to host an ITF women’s events after the pandemic year, 2020.
After the women’s tournament the city will also host the men’s ITF $15K event from March 22.
Indian players, Riya Bhatia (353), Rutuja Bhosale (431), Zeel Desai (636), Sowjanya Bavisetti (641), Sathwika Sama (859), Mihika Yadav (907), and Jennifer Luikham (948) have got an entry into the main draw. Four Indian players will also be added to the list via wildcards, which will be announced later.
Katharina Gerlach (Germany, 249), Lina Gjorcheska (Macedonia, 350), Panna Udvardy (Hungary, 352), Miriam Bianca Bulgaru (Romania, 380), Sofia Shapatava (Georgia, 384), and Marianna Zakarlyuk (Ukraine, 490) are amongst the players from 15 countries who will be seen in action.
The qualifying matches will be played on March 7-8, followed by the main draw matches from March 9. The doubles finals is slated for March 13 and the singles final for March 14.
“Strict Covid regulations will be in place as per guidelines of the national, state and district administration and the SOPs of the International Tennis Federation during the event. Matches will be held without spectators. Entry to the event will be strictly with accreditation. The ‘live’ scoring of these matches will be available on ITF Live scores app on the ITF website,” said Sunder Iyer, joint secretary of All India Tennis Association and honorary secretary of MSLTA.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dalit activist Shiv Kumar out on bail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune’s problem: Better on sustainability, but low on economic ability, quality of life
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ITF $25K wwomen’s tennis tournament in Pune from March 7
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
65-year-old arrested for sexually assaulting minor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pimpri-Chinchwad 16th on Ease of Living index; PCMC outdoes Pune on municipal performance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Much irony, little ecstasy: Punekars react to city’s Ease of Living index ranking
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1 arrest after 21-yr-old housewife dies by suicide; family booked in case involving dowry demands
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
80-yr-old gagged, bound; caretaker assaulted in Rs4.25 lakh Pashan robbery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Army opens probe into entrance exam paper leak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taste of life: The leaf cups vs brass bowls debate swings an election
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sasikala quits politics ahead of TN election: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arunachal to develop 3 villages on China border to check ‘foreign misadventure’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana minister advises Rahul Gandhi to leave Congress over Emergency remarks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Woman cop, lover arrested for killing husband
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC registers PIL on vaccination of judges, lawyers and court staff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox