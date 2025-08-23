Search
Sat, Aug 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

JAC demands arrests over viral video after Class IX student’s death in Manipur

ByThomas Ngangom
Published on: Aug 23, 2025 09:47 pm IST

Locals suspect that the minor may have been forced to take the step after a video clip of her—allegedly recorded and shared without her knowledge—went viral on social media

Imphal: A Joint Action Committee (JAC) formed after the death of a Class IX student in Manipur’s Bishnupur district—allegedly driven by cyberbullying—on Saturday demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible for circulating a video clip of the minor.

The 14-year-old girl was found dead inside her home on Friday morning, police said. (Representative Photo)
The 14-year-old girl was found dead inside her home on Friday morning, police said. (Representative Photo)

The committee, which staged a sit-in protest at Keipha Keithel in Thamnapokpi Bazar from 11 am to 2 pm, has warned of intensified agitation if action is not taken by Monday. “We demand the government to book the culprit by August 25. If not, the JAC will start stronger agitation,” a member said.

The 14-year-old girl was found dead inside her home on Friday morning, police said, adding that she was found hanging while her mother was out for fieldwork and her father was not at home.

Locals suspect that the minor may have been forced to take the step after a video clip of her—allegedly recorded and shared without her knowledge—went viral on social media.

The Moirang police have registered a case. The body was taken to Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) mortuary, where a postmortem was carried out in the presence of a magistrate, with the entire procedure video recorded.

The JAC and protesters, with placards reading “Stop cyber harassment”, “Save our students”, “Punish the guilty”, and “Protect the innocent”, have warned that if the accused are not booked promptly, stronger forms of protest will follow.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

News / Cities / Other Cities / JAC demands arrests over viral video after Class IX student’s death in Manipur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On