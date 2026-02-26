Jal Kal dept issues notices to 25,000 defaulters, disconnects over 100 water lines

The Jal Kal department in Prayagraj has launched a major drive to recover long-pending water and sewer dues from consumers across the city. The department has identified nearly 25,000 building owners, each owing more than ₹1 lakh, and has already issued pre-recovery notices. These consumers have been given until March 31 to clear their outstanding amounts. If dues remain unpaid after March 31, the final list of defaulters will be sent to the district administration for further action. (For representation only)

General manager of the department Kumar Gaurav said this is the first time the department has undertaken action on such a large scale. Water supply to several defaulters who ignored the notices has already been disconnected, with over 100 connections cut so far under the Water Supply Sewer Act.

Gaurav added that authorities also served notices to residents of high-rise apartments using borewell water. Buildings located within 100 metres of the department’s main supply line are required to pay water-related taxes, even if they do not use Jal Kal water. More than 40 apartment complexes fall under this category.

If dues remain unpaid after March 31, the final list of defaulters will be sent to the district administration for further action. Once a recovery certificate (RC) is issued, property owners will have to pay an additional 10% penalty on the total outstanding amount.

Prayagraj’s water supply network comprises nearly 1,400 km of underground pipelines spread across 80 municipal wards divided into eight zones. The system supplies water to 2.14 lakh registered households and 232 public taps through 54 overhead tanks. The daily demand of 370 million litres is met by 634 tube wells, against an installed capacity of 410 MLD. According to Gaurav, surplus water is consumed by unaccounted users whose numbers fluctuate throughout the year.

The Jal Kal department has around 210 staff members and an annual expenditure of approximately ₹102 crore. Its average annual revenue is about ₹200 crore, though last year’s collections stood at ₹140 crore.

Some property owners have accumulated unusually high arrears. Around a dozen buildings each owe more than ₹25 lakh. One building owner in Civil Lines has dues exceeding ₹40 lakh, while two hotels in the same locality owe ₹24 lakh and ₹23 lakh, respectively. Notices have been issued to all major defaulters.

To provide relief, the department has announced a complete waiver of interest for consumers who clear their dues by February 28, following instructions from Mayor Umesh Chandra Ganesh Kesarwani. After February 28, a 100% interest charge will be levied on all overdue amounts.