Jal Vayu Vihar home burgled while family was away
Noida: Unidentified persons broke into a house in Noida’s Jal Vayu Vihar on Saturday night and stole jewellery and cash, said police.
According to police, the family of the house had been out at the time of the incident. When they returned at aroound 10 pm, they found the house ransacked, they said.
“The burglars left with around ₹80,000 kept in one of the cupboards along with gold jewellery. No electronics or watches were taken,” said Rakesh Kumar Singh, station house officer, sector 20 police station.
A case of trespassing (section 457 of the Indian Penal Code) was registered on the basis of a complaint from the house owner Neeraj Munjal.
Police suspect that the burglars had been watching the area for some time.
“We will look at CCTV footage in the area. The family does not suspect anyone specific,” said the SHO.
