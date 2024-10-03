Jamaican PM visits Sarnath, says he experienced spiritual peace

Visiting Varanasi, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Wednesday expressed that he experienced profound spiritual peace in Sarnath after touring the excavation site. Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and officials during the visit (Rajesh Kumar/HT)

He arrived at the archaeological excavation site and viewed the remains of the Mulgandhakuti temple and Dharmarajika Stupa. He then visited the Dhamekh Stupa and learned about the artworks depicted on it, as well as Ashoka’s pillar, on which he read the inscribed message.

Guide Ravi Dwivedi informed the Prime Minister that Buddha-era creepers, flowers, and leaves have been engraved on the Dhamekh Stupa. After that, the Prime Minister of Jamaica visited the archaeological museum.

He inquired about the polish on the national emblem, noting that such polish cannot be done at present. Guide Ravi Dwivedi explained that the art of achieving such polish has disappeared over time. In conversation with the guide, he remarked on experiencing unprecedented spiritual peace during his visit to Sarnath.

The guide also mentioned that Buddhism spread to foreign countries, where people embraced it. During this time, he observed the statues in the Buddha and Hindu galleries at the Sarnath Museum and learned about their history.

Earlier, state finance minister Suresh Khanna and governor Anandi Ben Patel welcomed him at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi, and accompanied him during his visit.