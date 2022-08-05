Jammu-Srinagar national highway blocked in Ramban due to landslides

The 270 km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was blocked due to fresh landslides and shooting stones triggered by rains on Friday morning, said officials.

“Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) is blocked at Mehar and Cafeteria Morh in Ramban due to continuous shooting stones. People are advised not to travel on Jammu -Srinagar national highway without confirmation from Traffic Control Units at Jammu, Srinagar and Ramban,” said a J&K Traffic Police official.

It has started raining in Udhampur, Ramban and Banihal. Slides and shooting stones have blocked the highway at Mehar and Cafeteria Morh. The NHAI has pressed its men and machinery into service and we hope to remove the debris soon,” he said.

Earlier, a fresh batch of 174 pilgrims left Yatri Niwas base camp in Jammu city for the holy cave shrine of Amarnath on Friday morning.

“A total of 174 yatris left in eight vehicles from Jammu at 4.30 am. Sixty two pilgrims have preferred Baltal route while 112 have opted for Pahalgam trek,” said a duty officer at the Yatri Niwas base camp in Jammu.

However, following closure of the highway, they have been kept at Yatri Niwas base camp in Ramban’s Chanderkote.

“As soon as the highway gets restored at Mehar and Cafeteria Morh, they will be allowed to proceed further,” said an official.