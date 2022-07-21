Home / India News / Jammu-Srinagar national highway blocked due to shooting stones in Ramban
Jammu-Srinagar national highway blocked due to shooting stones in Ramban

The 270km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was blocked following rains, which triggered shooting stones at Mehar, said officials
The 270km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was blocked following rains. (HT photo)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 01:50 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was on Wednesday blocked at Ramban due to shooting stones, said Jammu and Kashmir traffic police.

“NH-44 (Jammu-Srinagar national highway) is blocked at Mehar in Ramban due to continuous shooting stones. It is raining heavily in Ramban,” said Ramban deputy commissioner, Massrat ul Islam.

Earlier on Thursday morning, a total of 4,703 Amarnath pilgrims left Yatri Niwas base camp in Jammu for the cave shrine at 3:30 and 4:30 am respectively in two separate convoys for Baltal and Pahalgam base camps.

However, they were stopped at Chanderkote in Ramban district following disruption on the highway at Mehar.

“The pilgrims, who left Jammu early morning, have been kept at Chanderkote in Ramban district,” said SSP Ramban, Mohita Sharma.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has pressed its officials to clear the affected stretch.

“It is not that the debris has blocked the entire stretch but shooting stones falling off the hill pose a threat to the vehicles. We have to be very careful in allowing the vehicles to pass from the stretch. We have to wait till it stops,” said a NHAI official.

The MeT department has predicted the possibility of light rain on Phalgam-holy cave, Baltal- holy cave axis and light to moderate rain with thunderstorm in Jammu-Banihal axis for the next few hours.

“All Yatris and Yatra managers are advised to remain cautious of landslide, flashflood, shooting stones as the routes are ardous and weather remains uncertain,” read an advisory issued by the MeT department.

Story Saved
