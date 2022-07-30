Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jammu-Srinagar national highway partially restored

Jammu-Srinagar national highway partially restored

chandigarh news
Updated on Jul 30, 2022 03:11 AM IST
Only one-way traffic was restored along several stretches of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, though shooting stones rolled down in several areas
Poonch, July 28 (ANI): Poonch-Jammu-highway closed due to landslides triggered by heavy rainfall, in Poonch District on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (Rahi Kapoor)
Poonch, July 28 (ANI): Poonch-Jammu-highway closed due to landslides triggered by heavy rainfall, in Poonch District on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (Rahi Kapoor)
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

After the weather cleared, the 270-km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was partially restored on Friday.

Only one-way traffic has been restored along several stretches. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic, national highway) Shabir Malik said, “The highway has been partially restored. However, we cleared Amarnath pilgrims from Chanderkote in Ramban to the holy cave shrine.The road is still not fully fit for plying traffic and shooting stones are being intermittently reported.”

Amarnath pilgrims, who were putting up at the Yatri Niwas at Chanderkote in Ramban due to the closure of the highway, were able to continue on their pilgrimage. On Friday morning, a batch of 835 Amarnath pilgrims, the smallest so far this year, left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp. The pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in a convoy of 35 vehicles amid heavy security at around 4.15 am. As many as 306 pilgrims heading for Baltal were the first to leave the Jammu camp in 16 vehicles, followed by the second convoy of 19 vehicles, carrying 529 pilgrims for Pahalgam.

The number of pilgrims visiting the cave shrine has drastically fallen over the last three days, mostly due to inclement weather. Till Thursday, 2.70 lakh pilgrims had offered their prayers at the cave shrine, housing the naturally formed ice-shivlingam, officials said. With this, a total of 141,358 pilgrims have left from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp for the Valley since June 29, the day the first batch of pilgrims was flagged off by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha. The yatra is scheduled to end on August 11, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacts with state Minister Firhad Hakim as she visits to watch the preparation of matyers' Day celebration Rally of TMC Party, in Kolkata on July 20.

    Major Bengal cabinet, TMC organisational reshuffle in offing: Report

    The TMC is likely to go in for a major organisational overhaul as well as a reshuffle of the state cabinet following the arrest of now-suspended senior party leader Partha Chatterjee in a multi-crore school jobs scam. On Thursday, Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had indicated that a cabinet reshuffle will take place shortly. Chatterjee was in charge of five key ministries, including industry, commerce and enterprises and parliamentary affairs.

  • Film maker and actor Viveck Vaswani interacting with students of La Martiniere Girls’ College, Lucknow

    Viveck gives insight in career in art and entertainment

    Senior students of La Martiniere Girls' College were in for a pleasant surprise when film-maker, writer and actor Viveck Vaswani came calling to interact with them about various career opportunities related to art and entertainment field. Actor Viveck Vaswani shared the mantra of success with the girls.

  • Many people are actively participating in the process. Though they are suggesting works, there is no proper system to verify whether the work is undertaken or not. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    Citizen participatory budget: Submit applications by October 10, says PMC commissioner

    Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has asked all the regional ward offices to start the process of inviting applications for the citizen participatory budget 2023-24 and submit it by October 10 this year. Pune Municipal Corporation had started the participatory budget in 2006-07, and there is a good response from people, said officials. Under the initiative, city residents can suggest civic works of up to Rs 5 lakh each in their respective electoral wards.

  • Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (Hindustan Times)

    NCP, Congress leaders in Pune condemn Governor’s comments

    Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's remarks on Mumbai triggered a massive controversy and Nationalist Congress Party and Congress party leaders in Pune on Saturday condemned his comments and demanded his resignation. NCP workers held agitations at Alka Talkies chowk on Saturday. NCP spokesperson, Pradip Deshmukh, said, “The governor has insulted the people of Maharashtra. He should take back his words. By making such controversial comments he is dividing the people here.”

  • Uran police arrest three persons including husband for the death of a woman. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    Uran police arrest three including husband for death of woman

    The Uran police have arrested three persons for allegedly killing a 34-year-old woman by drowning the deceased Vijaya Waghmare's and then burying her body. The arrested include the woman's husband and brother-in-law. Even as the incident occurred on July 24, it came to light only on Friday after which the accused were arrested. The accused, Samadhan Ram Katkari (34), her brother-in-law Navnath (29) and their friend, Gajanan Hari Katkari (28), were arrested on Saturday by Uran police.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out