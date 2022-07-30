Jammu-Srinagar national highway partially restored

After the weather cleared, the 270-km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was partially restored on Friday.

Only one-way traffic has been restored along several stretches. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic, national highway) Shabir Malik said, “The highway has been partially restored. However, we cleared Amarnath pilgrims from Chanderkote in Ramban to the holy cave shrine.The road is still not fully fit for plying traffic and shooting stones are being intermittently reported.”

Amarnath pilgrims, who were putting up at the Yatri Niwas at Chanderkote in Ramban due to the closure of the highway, were able to continue on their pilgrimage. On Friday morning, a batch of 835 Amarnath pilgrims, the smallest so far this year, left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp. The pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in a convoy of 35 vehicles amid heavy security at around 4.15 am. As many as 306 pilgrims heading for Baltal were the first to leave the Jammu camp in 16 vehicles, followed by the second convoy of 19 vehicles, carrying 529 pilgrims for Pahalgam.

The number of pilgrims visiting the cave shrine has drastically fallen over the last three days, mostly due to inclement weather. Till Thursday, 2.70 lakh pilgrims had offered their prayers at the cave shrine, housing the naturally formed ice-shivlingam, officials said. With this, a total of 141,358 pilgrims have left from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp for the Valley since June 29, the day the first batch of pilgrims was flagged off by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha. The yatra is scheduled to end on August 11, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.