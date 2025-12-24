Jamshedpur constituencies slowest in pre-SIR mapping

Jamshedpur (East) assembly constituency has emerged as the slowest constituency with lowest 29% mapping while Littipara has emerged as the fastest constituency with 83% mapping done as on date in overall mapping of the voter list of 2003 in terms of matching with the voter list of 2025 during the ongoing pre-SIR mapping of the voter roll in Jharkhand, officials said on Wednesday. Jharkhand CEO K Ravi Kumar meets officials on Wednesday (HT PHOTO)

The parental mapping on the basis of the base voter roll of 2003 and then matching it with that of voter roll of 2025 has been going on in the state since October and the primary deadline for completing it was November 15.

A massive work force of 29,562 booth level officers (BLOs) are engaged in pre-SIR mapping of the 26.5 million voters in Jharkhand.

“Jamshedpur (East) with 29% and Jamshedpur (West) with 36% mapping completed till date are the slowest in completing the overall mapping of the voter rolls in the state. Littipara has the highest rate with 83% mapping completed till date in the state. That’s why I visited Jamshedpur on Tuesday and directed officials there to undertake voter outreach exercise and contact voters directly,” K Ravi Kumar, Jharkhand chief election officer (CEO), told HT on Wednesday.

The CEO, however, said the overall performance in terms of pre-SIR mapping was going on well in the state and hoped to be completed by the end of December.

“As of now 70% overall pre-SIR mapping of the voters in the current electoral list has been done after comparing with the Jharkhand’s first special intensive revision (SIR) data of 2003 across the state with 75% mapping done in the rural areas and 55% in the urban areas. The problems urban areas are many and unique. I visited Moon City in the Jamshedpur (West) assembly constituency on Tuesday. The problem it was farmland and hence, there was no polling booth there in 2003. Then many voters have come to the urban areas from other states,” said Kumar.

“Accurate mapping is the only way to ensure a robust voter roll and make the SIR process easier for voters. So far, 70% people have been mapped with the previous data - which means either their names or their ancestors’ names were there in the 2003 voter list. Not a single eligible voter should be left unmapped and the identity of each must be thoroughly verified. Officials have been instructed to go door-to-door to the unmapped voters so that there names could be included in the voter list,” asserted Kumar.

As par the mapping done so far, the total number of dead voters was around 3.50 lakh, shifted electors over 3.60 lakh, duplicate voters 1.14 lakh and absent electors about 2.20 lakh, a senior election officer said.

Kumar visited several booths in East Singhbhum district, especially in Jamshedpur city, where the pace of parental mapping was substantially low.