Jeetgarh becomes 2nd village in Haryana’s Kaithal to achieve 100% vaccination

Taking a lead in administering the Covid-19 vaccine, Jeetgarh became the second village of Haryana’s Kaithal district to achieve cent per cent vaccination against the Coronavirus disease, officials said.

Earlier this week, Kheri Sikandar was declared the first village of the district where all 989 residents above the age of 18 years have got their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Dr Shailender Mamgain, chief medical officer of Kaithal said, “Jeetgarh is a small village with a population around 600 people but the residents came forward for vaccination”.

He said that a total of 311 people above the age of 18 were given the first jab including 156 people between 18 to 44 years age group, 92 were between 49 to 59 years and 63 were above 60 years of age.

The CMO also hailed the efforts of doctors and staff members at primary health centre Pharal and said that the move will help encourage residents of other villages too to achieve cent per cent vaccination.