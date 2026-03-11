Jeevika Didis ask Nitish to stay in Bihar as CM tours Kishanganj, Araria

/ KISHANGANJ Over 16.9 million women are being benefitted through various schemes in the state. said the CM. (@NitishKumar)

Nitish Kumar, who is probably on his last yatra as Bihar chief minister in the state, had an emotional interaction with Jivika Didis -- self-help volunteer women -- when they welcomed him with songs and beseeched him with folded hands to stay in Bihar. Nitish was in Kishanganj and Araria, twin districts of the Seemanchal region, on Wednesday as part of his “Samriddhi Yatra”.

In Araria, Kumar launched 68 developmental projects worth ₹546 crores. He laid the foundation stones for 6 projects worth ₹331 crores and dedicated 60 completed projects worth ₹157 crores to the people.

Besides inaugurating police line buildings, Kumar expanded and upgraded the dairy project in Araria and announced that the dairy industry would be expanded in the state.

In Kishanganj, the CM launched 122 projects worth over ₹235 crores, laying the foundation stones for 73 developmental projects worth ₹133 crores while inaugurating 49 developmental projects worth ₹102 crores.

He mostly kicked off the projects related to buildings and road construction, rural development, irrigation, education including the barrack for the women police constables in the two districts.

Commenting on all around development, Nitish Kumar said, “Our government has been doing a lot of work to make the life of every individual irrespective of caste and religion more comfortable. Over 16.9 million women are benefiting through various schemes in the state.”

He said the government was committed to the development of women in the state and had given them 35% reservation in the police. He praised Jeevika workers and their work and assured them that the government would continue to support them.

He said, “The women who were given ₹10,000 as an initial grant to start their businesses will get an additional ₹2 lakh if they do better in these businesses.”

He announced that the Bihar government was committed to the development of education in the state and every block would have one model school besides a degree college.

“In Araria a government medical college and hospital (GMCH) is being constructed and every district will have one medical college,” he said.

The CM reiterated that both the Central and State governments had been working in tandem to make Bihar a developed state. “Previous governments did nothing for Bihar and ever since people gave their mandate we have been working for all round development of the state,” he said, while seeking people’s support to make it more developed.

During his address, Kumar didn’t mention moving to Delhi. He however assured that the government would continue to work for the good of the people. “We are committed to providing over 10 million jobs and employment in the coming five years. The per capita income of every individual will be doubled,” he said.

Reiterating his government’s commitment, Kumar said, “Bihar will set up new industries, and old ones will be revived.”

Kumar praised the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Centre and said, “The government has been looking after every need of the people in Bihar. In coming days, migration from Bihar to other states will be checked.”

He attacked the previous government, alleging they did nothing for the state when health services were in shambles, Hindus and Muslims were constantly at loggerheads and people were confined within their houses. He claimed his government established the rule of law in Bihar.

The CM was accompanied by deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary, ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Lesi Singh, Dr Dilip Jaiswal, Mohammad Zama Khan, Lakhendra Kumar Roshan besides MLAs and MPs apart from principal secretary Deepak Kumar, chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit, director general of police (DGP) Vinay Kumar divisional commissioner of Purnea Rajesh Kumar, inspector general (DIG) of police Purnea range besides DMs and SPs.

Kumar will visit Purnea and Katihar on Thursday, is scheduled to visit Saharsa and Khagaria on Friday and will conclude his yatra on March 14 by visiting Begusarai and Sheikhpura.