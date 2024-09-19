Jeweller found dead in Prayagraj, kin allege foul play

The body of a jeweller, with injury marks, was found under suspicious circumstances in a field under Manda police station of trans-Yamuna area on Thursday morning, police said. The body has been sent for autopsy and the exact circumstances of his death could be ascertained only after receiving postmortem report. (For Representation)

The kin have alleged foul play behind his death. The body has been sent for autopsy and the exact circumstances of his death could be ascertained only after receiving postmortem report, police said.

As per reports, a resident of Aandhi village, Sandeep Soni aka Sonu (29) used to run a jewellery shop at Unchdih Bazar. On Wednesday evening, Sandeep had gone to meet someone at Koraon Bazar. At around 9.30 pm, Sandeep called his wife and said that he was reaching home soon, however, his family launched a search for him when he failed to return home and his phone also went unanswered.

Early on Thursday morning, the locals at Dharawnara village spotted a body lying the fields. The locals heard the mobile phone ringing in the fields and were shocked when they found a body lying nearby. The deceased was identified as Sandeep, and his motorcycle was also found lying close to him.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Meja Ravi Kumar reached the spot and called forensic team for investigations.

Sandeep’s kin also reached the spot after being informed by the police. They alleged foul play behind his death, and informed that Sandeep’s brother Saurabh was shot dead in 2018 and three persons were sent to jail in this connection. They claimed that Sandeep’s death was related to the earlier case.

ACP Kumar said body has been sent for autopsy to establish the reasons behind the man’s death. Further action will be taken after receiving complaint from the family members, he added.