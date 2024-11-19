Jhansi follow-up: Toll up to 12; four-man inquiry panel begins probe

The death toll in the tragic fire incident in the NICU ward of the Maharani Lakshmi Bai Medical College, Jhansi, has risen to 12, with another infant succumbing on Monday. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

Meanwhile, a four-member team, led by director-general of medical education and training, Kinjal Singh, visited the medical college on Monday to investigate the fire.

The team recorded the statements of doctors and staff members, inspected the fire-damaged ward and equipment, and gathered information on the rescued newborns. The inquiry committee is expected to submit its report within seven days.

The fire in the NICU resulted in the death of 10 infants, with two rescued babies later succumbing to their injuries, though the hospital administration has stated that their deaths were caused by illness rather than the fire itself.

The incident has shocked both the local community and authorities, prompting an immediate three-tiered investigation. A special inquiry committee was set up by the government.

On Monday, Kinjal Singh, along with a team of officials including pediatrician Dr Om Shankar Chaurasia and medical college principal Dr NS Sengar, arrived at the medical college. The team first conducted a detailed inspection of the fire-damaged NICU ward.

They examined the charred equipment and the electrical systems, consulting the duty roster to determine which staff members were present at the time of the fire. They also explored all possible causes of the blaze.

Following the NICU inspection, the team visited Ward No 5, where the rescued infants were being treated. They enquired about the ongoing treatment of the children, their current condition, and spoke with their family members. Statements were recorded from the staff present on the day of the incident, as well as from the medical college authorities.

“We are investigating the causes behind the incident at Jhansi Medical College. We are also looking into whether it was due to anyone’s negligence or oversight, Kinjal Singh told reporters.