J&K: 3 tourists killed, several houseboats charred in Dal Lake blaze in Srinagar

Three tourists were killed and several houseboats were reduced to ashes in a devastating fire at Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Saturday morning. The charred bodies of the three tourists, including a woman, have been recovered. (ANI)

The charred bodies of the three tourists, including a woman, have been recovered by the members of J&K Disaster Response Force that carried out rescue operation along with the police and Fire and Emergency department, a senior officer of SDRF confirmed.

The identities of the deceased tourists haven’t been released by police. However, people familiar with the matter said they hail from Bangladesh.

At least five houseboats and several adjoining huts were also damaged in the fire incident that began from a houseboat.

Many people who were staying in these houseboats were rescued. SDRF said that fire had started from “Golden Lake” houseboat at Ghat number 9 of the lake.

Police are investigating the cause behind the fire incident that left property worth crores damaged.

“Very distressing reports emerge from Dal Lake, where three tourists have tragically perished in the overnight blaze. This reflects a concerning level of negligence. Urgent action is required: Residents in the vicinity of Dal Lake and Houseboats should be granted permission for renovation, including the essential replacement of old wires and structures. It is crucial that all houseboats are mandated to install fire extinguishers to avert future tragedies. My heartfelt condolences to the family of those tourists who lost their lives,” National Conference chief spokesman, Tanvir Sadiq posted on X.

General secretary, Houseboat Association, Abdul Rashid said that 10 to 12 tourists were staying in these houseboats when fire started from the houseboat on Saturday early hours...”Initially we didn’t have information about any deaths. I, along with a few office bearers of the association, also visited the spot to check the devastation caused by fire. Later, we came to know some people (tourists) are missing. We are still verifying details,” he said adding that fire spreads fast in houseboats because it’s made up of wood and other highly combustible items.

Commissioner secretary Tourism, Abid Rashid and director Tourism, Raja Yaqub didn’t respond to the messages about the death of tourists in the fire incident.

Meanwhile, locals demanded proper compensation from the government over the loss of property. “I reached this place within minutes, the fire was spreading fast, besides five houseboats many houses got damaged in the incident,” said Mohammad Ashraf, a local resident. Another local, Mohammad Yaqub said that five houseboat owners have lost everything in this fire. “The government should rehabilitate all these people on priority and provide them free land.” He said that the initial enquiries suggest short circuit was the reason behind this fire in the first houseboat.

Deputy commissioner, Srinagar, Ajaz Asad who visited the spot Ghat 9 in the Dal Lake said that fire started at 5am and five houseboats were completely damaged. “Even some hutments adjacent to these houseboats got damaged due to fire. We will try to rehabilitate the affected families and adequate compensation after assessment will be given to them.”

Asad said that timely action by SDRF, police and Fire and Emergency Services saved houseboats close to the spot. “Tourists and residents were also evacuated on time and taken to safe places.” He said four adjoining houseboats were saved by relocating them during the fire incident.

Apni Party chairman, Syed Altaf Bukhari and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti expressed sympathies with the houseboat owners. “The authorities should assess the loss caused to the property and compensate the victims accordingly,” Bukhari said in a statement.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!