IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / J-K administration ropes in religious leaders to speed up Covid-19 vaccination
Chandigarh, India March 18, 2021: A health worker collects swab samples of school staff to for Covid-19 test at Bapudham Government Middle School Sector 26 in Chandigarh on Wednesday, March 18, 2021.Photo by Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times.
Chandigarh, India March 18, 2021: A health worker collects swab samples of school staff to for Covid-19 test at Bapudham Government Middle School Sector 26 in Chandigarh on Wednesday, March 18, 2021.Photo by Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times.
others

J-K administration ropes in religious leaders to speed up Covid-19 vaccination

Officials said more than 4.5 lakh people have been inoculated in the Union territory, including more than 77 per cent of frontline workers.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:14 PM IST

To speed up the Covid-19 vaccination drive, Jammu and Kashmir administration has roped in religious leaders. More than 50 religious leaders and clerics received their vaccine shots on Saturday.

Officials said more than 4.5 lakh people have been inoculated in the Union territory, including more than 77 per cent of frontline workers. From the past few days, Covid-19 positive cases are on the rise in J-K and after several weeks the number of active Covid-19 cases have crossed 1,100.

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 152 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest daily tally in the past 2.5 months. With this, the total cases in the Union territory have jumped to 128,249 while the death toll has reached 1,979.

On Saturday, at the Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) vaccination centre, more than fifty religious and social leaders were vaccinated during a program organized by the Divisional Covid Control in coordination with the SKIMS.

“After receiving the first short of vaccine, all the religious leaders urged people to come forward for vaccination. While underscoring the importance of health, they said that health has the utmost importance in our religion and we should take care of it and listen to experts who are making all efforts to save lives that have been heavily impacted due to the ongoing pandemic. They appealed to the people not to pay any attention to any rumours and shun unnecessary apprehensions about the safety of the vaccine,” said a SKIMS spokesperson.

SKIMS director, AG Ahangar, said that the pandemic created havoc across the world, impacted lives and economies. “The UT of J-K, like other parts of the country, was also impacted and lost many precious lives to Corona. Experts across the world tried and tested many medicines including anti-virals, plasma therapy and other protocols to save lives and today the vaccine is available which has been prepared and launched after thorough research/scientific evidence to save people from complications due to Covid-19. The pandemic is still not over and the countries are witnessing second and third wave,” he said, urging people to follow SOPs and not pay any heed to rumours about the vaccination. He said the vaccine is safe and has been received by many people including him and other healthcare workers.

“The religious leaders who received the vaccination at the SKIMS can play a critical role in educating people about the safety of the vaccine and its health benefits,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Chandigarh, India March 18, 2021: A health worker collects swab samples of school staff to for Covid-19 test at Bapudham Government Middle School Sector 26 in Chandigarh on Wednesday, March 18, 2021.Photo by Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times.
Chandigarh, India March 18, 2021: A health worker collects swab samples of school staff to for Covid-19 test at Bapudham Government Middle School Sector 26 in Chandigarh on Wednesday, March 18, 2021.Photo by Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times.
others

J-K administration ropes in religious leaders to speed up Covid-19 vaccination

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:14 PM IST
Officials said more than 4.5 lakh people have been inoculated in the Union territory, including more than 77 per cent of frontline workers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thakur said that officials of the Consulate are in Jizan to expedite the repatriation process. (Representational image) (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Thakur said that officials of the Consulate are in Jizan to expedite the repatriation process. (Representational image) (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Body of Una man who was wrongly buried in Saudi to be exhumed, repatriated: HP CM

By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:56 PM IST
The man had been working as a truck driver and had died of natural causes at the Baish Hospital of Jizan, Saudi Arabia, on January 24. His body was buried in the country as per Islamic customs due to a translation error.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dadri resident Rahul Kumar‘s brother Binder, alias Bijender, was killed in a fake encounter with a Rohtak special task force at Mahendergarh Chowk in Dadri on February 7. (Representative image)
Dadri resident Rahul Kumar‘s brother Binder, alias Bijender, was killed in a fake encounter with a Rohtak special task force at Mahendergarh Chowk in Dadri on February 7. (Representative image)
others

4 Dadri cops suspended, two terminated for torturing man

By Sunil Rahar
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:36 PM IST
Bhiwani crime branch investigating death of victim’s brother in fake encounter for which four cops of Rohtak STF have already been suspended
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hiran, a 48-year-old auto spare parts businessman, was likely murdered and his body washed up ashore at a creek in Thane district on March 5. (HT File)
Hiran, a 48-year-old auto spare parts businessman, was likely murdered and his body washed up ashore at a creek in Thane district on March 5. (HT File)
others

Ex-cop Sachin Vaze, Mansukh Hiran met on Feb 17: ATS officer

By Manish K Pathak
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:40 AM IST
CCTV footage shows that arrested police officer Sachin Vaze and deceased businessman Mansukh Hiran had met on February 17, the day before Hiran reported a Scorpio in his possession stolen, a Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad official told news agency PTI on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Friday, the NIA moved the special court seeking direction to the lawyer of Vaze to remain present at the time of Vaze’s questioning. (HT FILE)
On Friday, the NIA moved the special court seeking direction to the lawyer of Vaze to remain present at the time of Vaze’s questioning. (HT FILE)
others

Thane trader’s death: Sachin Vaze’s bail hearing adjourned till Mar 30

By Faisal Tandel and Charul Shah
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:27 AM IST
Seeking Vaze’s custody from the NIA, the ATS told the court that they wished to interrogate Vaze over his whereabouts the night of March 4, when Hiran went missing
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis appointed a cop to spy on his ministers: NCP
Ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis appointed a cop to spy on his ministers: NCP
others

Ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis appointed a cop to spy on his ministers: NCP

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:23 AM IST
BJP’s Ghatkopar legislator Ram Kadam hit back at NCP and asked if the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had appointed officers to commit terror acts and seek extortion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TAAI also asked Air India to allow agents to book Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flights. (HT File)
TAAI also asked Air India to allow agents to book Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flights. (HT File)
others

Address concerns on bookings, refunds: Country’s largest tourism body to Air India

By Neha LM Tripathi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:22 AM IST
According to the association, it is “inappropriate” to sell the tickets of VBM flights only on the airline’s website
READ FULL STORY
Close
In its budget document for the year 2021-22, the civic body is completely banking on the government grants for development purposes as it is expected to spend <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>32 crore from its own kitty. (HT file photo)
In its budget document for the year 2021-22, the civic body is completely banking on the government grants for development purposes as it is expected to spend 32 crore from its own kitty. (HT file photo)
others

Patiala MC likely to get 590 crore for completing development projects

By Navrajdeep Singh, Patiala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:19 AM IST
With the Punjab assembly elections scheduled for next year, Patiala municipal corporation (MC) is likely to receive huge chunk of funds to the tune of 590 crore for completion of development projects at the chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s home bastion
READ FULL STORY
Close
The exam was held between February 6 and 14. (HT File)
The exam was held between February 6 and 14. (HT File)
others

GATE results out, 17.82% candidates qualify

By Shreya Bhandary
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:17 AM IST
The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) late on Friday announced results for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), held between February 6 and 14
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sachin Vaze is in NIA custody for his alleged role in the explosives found in a car outside Mukesh Ambani’s home. (HT File)
Sachin Vaze is in NIA custody for his alleged role in the explosives found in a car outside Mukesh Ambani’s home. (HT File)
others

‘Ex-Mumbai Police cop Sachin Vaze was charge sheeted in 25-L extortion case’

By Ram Parmar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:10 AM IST
During his suspension period in the alleged custodial killing of Khwaja Yunus, Vaze had helped two extortionists to destroy evidence in the case, claimed DCP from MBVV commissionerate
READ FULL STORY
Close
FIR has been registered against 12 persons. (Representational picture)
FIR has been registered against 12 persons. (Representational picture)
others

SGPC member Kuldeep Tohra loses 1.5 crore to scamsters

By HT Correspondent, Patiala
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:01 AM IST
AFIR registered against 12 personsccused duped Kuldeep and her husband on the pretext of transferring shares in her account
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police vehicles had started making announcements in the evening, informing shopkeepers and restaurant owners about the curfew starting at 9pm. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Police vehicles had started making announcements in the evening, informing shopkeepers and restaurant owners about the curfew starting at 9pm. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
others

Extended night curfew: Ludhiana police remain on toes to empty streets by 9pm

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:02 AM IST
Amid the rising cases, the state government had extended the night curfew by two hours with immediate effect on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Four UP districts asked to enforce ban on loudspeakers from 10pm to 6am

By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:56 PM IST
Inspector general of police (Prayagraj range) KP Singh has issued instructions to senior police and administrative officials of all four districts of his range —Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh and Fatehpur — to enforce a ban on the use of loudspeakers from 10pm to 6am as per the orders of the Allahabad high court delivered on May 15, 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
Friday also recorded the highest cases so far this year in Ludhiana. (Shutterstock)
Friday also recorded the highest cases so far this year in Ludhiana. (Shutterstock)
others

Ludhiana’s Covid cases breach 30,000 mark with 292 infections, four dead

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:51 PM IST
The fresh infections took the district’s active cases to 1,643, while the death toll also rose to 1,072
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

State’s first open gym for girls to come up in Baghpat village

By S Raju, Bijraul(baghpat)
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:40 PM IST
It sounded like a dream come true for Priyanka Sharma, 28, a gym trainer, when divisional commissioner Surendra Singh gave a positive response to her request to set up state’s first open gym (outdoor gym) for girls in her village Bijraul in Baghpat district during a ‘Jan Chaupal’ recently
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP