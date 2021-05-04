J&K BJP leader accuses Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh of aiding illegal mining in Tawi river

Former BJP legislator and All Jammu Stone Crushers’ Association president Vikram Randhawa on Monday levelled serious allegations of facilitating illegal mining in Tawi riverbed against Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh, district mineral officer Ankur Sachdeva, Jammu divisional commissioner Raghav Langer and SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli.

Randhawa, who was recently appointed as BJP state secretary, alleged that under the garb of a high court ban on mining in the riverbed, Dr Jitendra Singh has been aiding illegal mining, for which his secretary Bharat Sharma gets hefty commission every week.

“District mineral officer Ankur Sachdeva is facilitating illegal mining in lieu of crores of rupees and the share goes to Dr Jitendra Singh, Jammu divisional commissioner, SSP Jammu and other officials,” he said at a press conference at his residence here.

“From Badyal Brahmana to Ramnagar, there were around 45 stone crushers, which were operating on their proprietary lands on valid licences. These crushers were not indulging in any illegal mining and were generating revenue for the government. However, a conspiracy was hatched to shut them all and Sachdeva conducted raids in November last year and accused the stone crusher owners of keeping illegal raw material with them,” said Randhawa.

“However, Sachdeva failed to prove his allegations or submit any report. On February 10, he served notices to us, slapping fines up to ₹25 lakh. Since we wanted hassle-free trade, we moved the high court on April 19, which granted us permission to run the stone crushers till the probe was completed,” he said.

The former MLC also claimed that anti-corruption bureau has booked Sachdeva in corruption cases but “pressure” from the top brass has scuttled the investigations.

Randhawa alleged that in the past two and a half years, Dr Jitendra Singh and his ”agents” have caused a loss of ₹350 to ₹400 crore to the state exchequer.

He also accused Dr Singh of throwing open auction of liquor licenses to outsiders from J&K forcing locals to starve.

Meawnhile, Sanjeev Sharma, BJP executive member and parliamentary affairs in-charge for Dr Jitendra Singh, said that the latter will file a defamation case against Randhawa.

“MoS PMO will file a defamation case of ₹1 crore if Randhawa does not come up with evidence within 24 hours,” he said.

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina said, “Since Randhawa has levelled serious allegations, they must be probed and whosoever found guilty must be taken to task. Also, he used unparliamentary language in his presser, which was highly objectionable. We will seek an explanation from him.”

“This notice of show cause initiates disciplinary proceedings against you in line with directions of J&K BJP president with respect to addressing a press conference and a series of media interactions today by you while levelling unfounded allegations against a senior leader of party holding responsible position in Union Council of ministers,” read the notice issued by the panel.