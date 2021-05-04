J&K sees 50 more deaths, its highest single-day toll since pandemic struck

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded highest single-day spike of 51 fatalities, first time since the pandemic began in March last year, taking the total death toll to 2,421.

The UT also reported 3,733 fresh novel coronavirus infections, taking the union territory’s overall cases to 1,87,219.

Of the new cases, 2,439 cases were from Kashmir, while 1,294 from Jammu, including 103 travellers.

Out of the 51 deaths in the UT, 35 were reported in Jammu division and 16 in Kashmir.

The month of April recorded the highest monthly case tally of 45,123 infections and 289 deaths.

Officials said with 1,136 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections, followed by 584 in Jammu district, 296 in Pulwama, 232 in Baramulla, 209 in Sambha and 208 in Budgam.

The number of active cases, which has been rising exponentially, reached 34,567, officials said. Most of these cases have been added after February 09 when the UT had the lowest active case tally of 593.

As many as 1,536 patients have recovered, including 910 from Kashmir and 626 from Jammu.

As many as 1,50,231 people have recovered so far, taking the recovery rate to 80.24 % against 98% in the first fortnight of February. Over 7.38 million tests have been conducted in the UT so far.

Srinagar and Jammu districts have together contributed for about 82,000 cases and 1094 deaths of the total.