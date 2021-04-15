J&K’s active Covid cases cross 10,000-mark again

Jammu and Kashmir’s active Covid-19 cases crossed the 10,000-mark again after 1,141 fresh cases were reported on Thursday taking the UT’s case tally to 1,42,877, health officials said.

Of the new cases, 707 are from Kashmir division while 434 are from Jammu. Of the day’s cases, 258 are travellers

“Number of active cases, which has been rising steadily in the last two months, has reached 10,040,” officials said.

Four persons lost their lives – three in Kashmir and one in Jammu division - owing to the virus, taking the death toll to 2,046. So far, 52 people have lost their lives to the disease this month.

In three days, the UT has recorded above 1,000 cases with this year’s highest daily count of 1,269 cases on Tuesday.

Officials said with 418 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections, followed by 215 in Jammu, 136 in Baramulla, 93 in Reasi, and 47 in Udhampur.

On Thursday, 487 patients were discharged, including 371 from Kashmir and 116 from Jammu.

Total 1,30,791 people have recovered so far, taking the recovery rate to 91.54%. Over 6.64 million Covid tests have been conducted in the UT so far.

Ladakh logs over 800 cases in 10 days

JAMMU Amid surge in Covid cases across country, the sparsely-populated Ladakh region has also logged over 800 fresh cases in the last 10 days.

The region, with a population of around 2.89 lakh, has recorded 11,070 Covid cases.

As one person died of Covid in Leh on April 10, the death toll in the UT has gone up to 133. Of the total deaths; 89 are in Leh and 44 in Kargil.

Leh’s deputy magistrate Shrikant Balasaheb Suse said, “The country is grappling with second wave and so is Ladakh. So far, there are 995 active cases in Leh but around 85% patients are migrant labourers and tourists.”

Suse said that his administration has established dedicated Covid care centres and the district has a 700-bed capacity, out of which 450 beds were vacant.

“We have sufficient stocks of medicine and oxygen to deal with any situation,” he added. Leh, as of Thursday, has five micro-containment zones.

“We are enforcing Covid apt behavior in Leh and the violators are being penalised with ₹500 fine and repeated offenders are being penalised with ₹800 fine,” he added.

He said that there is 100%% scanning being done at Leh airport. “Vaccination is also in full swing and we are getting good response from people,” he said.

Kargil additional deputy magistrate Tsering Motup said, “The situation is not worrisome in Kargil, but we have not lowering our guard. The district so far has 64 positive cases and there is no Covid death in Kargil this year.”

Ladakh has recorded 11,486 cases so far, of which, 10,102 have recovered reflecting a recovery rate of 87.95%.