J-K’s debt recovery cases shifted to Chandigarh, lawyers boycott courts in Jammu

The lawyers, on the call of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, abstained from working in the high court, subordinate courts and all other tribunals in Jammu to protest against a government notification. As per the notification, the jurisdiction to deal with debts recovery cases of Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been transferred to Chandigarh Bench.

Addressing media persons MK Bhardwaj, president of the J&K high court bar association, called it a calculated move on the part of the government to cause undue inconvenience to the public and advocates in particular in the UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

He said that the government has already transferred the registration work to the revenue officers and the revenue offices are located at far off and scattered places. He said earlier, the registration work was with the judicial officers in court premises but due to the shifting of the registration work, the members of the Bar, and the public at large, are facing inconvenience and difficulties.

Bhardwaj further said that at present, no consumer commission and forum is working in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. He said the government of Jammu and Kashmir still has not constituted and notified the same to date.

“There is no information about the pending cases and files. For the convenience of the Advocates and the public, the location of the Central Administrative Tribunal, registration work and other tribunals must be shifted to the court premises under one roof,” he said.

Bhardwaj further said that the advocates who are working in the far-flung areas would also face difficulties in contesting their debt recovery cases at Chandigarh and this decision will also affect the public.

He said the public is facing inconvenience and harassment due to such policies.

Bhardwaj urged the government to revoke the notification within a period of 15 days and also redress the above mentioned genuine grievances, otherwise the J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu has no other option except to fight against the anti-public decisions taken by the Government of U.T. of Jammu & Kashmir for getting their genuine demands fulfilled.