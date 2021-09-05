Home / Cities / Others / J&K’s X-band Doppler weather radar to be inaugurated today
Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh will inaugurate X-band Doppler weather radar and GPS-based indigenous pilot Sonde here on Sunday. (ANI)
J&K’s X-band Doppler weather radar to be inaugurated today

A spokesperson said that India Meteorological Department has installed an X-Band Doppler weather radar at Jammu to provide improved weather services to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 01:01 AM IST

Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh will inaugurate X-band Doppler weather radar and GPS-based indigenous pilot Sonde here on Sunday, said officials.

A spokesperson said that India Meteorological Department has installed an X-Band Doppler weather radar at Jammu to provide improved weather services to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The technology will help in providing nowcast (very short range forecast up to 3 hours) for all types of severe weather events affecting the region, especially thunderstorms, lightning, squall, heavy rain, etc,” he said.

It will also provide weather forecasts for different sectors including tourism forecasts for pilgrims of Mata Vaishno Devi, Katra, which has an average footfall of 8.5 million every year besides providing input to numerical weather prediction models for generating better weather forecasts, he added.

