Judo coach booked for ‘sexually assaulting’ a girl

ByS Raju
Jun 10, 2023 09:23 PM IST

Police are searching for the coach, who is still at large. The girl used to undertake judo lessons in a school.

MEERUT A judo coach has been booked under the Pocso Act for allegedly assaulting a minor girl sexually. The case was lodged in the Kankerkhera police station on Saturday. Police are searching for the coach, who is still at large.

The girl is a 12-year-old. (HT Photo)

Sharing further details, Abhishek Patel, circle officer, Daurala, said, “Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused coach. The girl is a 12-year-old and a case under POCSO Act has been registered against the coach on the complaint of the girl’s parents.”

Patel added that the girl used to undertake judo lessons in a school. “She was sexually assaulted by her coach on May 2. Family members of the girl took her to a hospital for treatment after a disorder in her menstrual cycle.”

