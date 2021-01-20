Kalkaji jewellery showroom burgled by thieves who break in through roof
New Delhi: A jewellery showroom operating out of a three-storey building in south Delhi’s Kalkaji was burgled after thieves broke in through its roof, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.
While the police said the showroom owner is yet to submit an estimation of the loss, local businessmen said put the figure at several crore.
HT called on the landline phone of the showroom, Anjali Jewellers, but the person at the other end refused to speak on the matter.
The showroom is located in Block H of Kalkaji and is guarded by armed men even when it is not in operation.
According to RP Meena, deputy commissioner of police (southeast), a phone call to the station house officer (SHO) was made by the showroom owner around 11am on Wednesday. “He informed that the showroom was burgled, but he hasn’t disclosed the total amount yet,” said Meena.
The officer said that the burglars broke into the showroom through its roof.
“CCTV footage has captured one of the suspects, but we don’t know yet how many thieves were involved in the crime,” said Meena.
The officer said that the footage is likely to help the investigators crack the crime soon.
Ravinder Singh, who runs an event management firm located at a walking distance from the showroom, said that he got to know of the theft around 11.30am when he was reaching his office.
“The market was covered by police personnel. I got to know that jewellery worth several crores had been stolen from the showroom,” said Singh.
Anjali Showroom has its corporate office in Kolkata and several shops on that city, other parts of West Bengal and one in the national capital, its website shows.
