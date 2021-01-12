Kalyan civic body shortlisted for the final round of Covid-19 innovation award
The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) is the only municipal corporation in Maharashtra to be shortlisted for the final round of Covid-19 innovation award under the smart city mission of the Central government.
The Covid-19 innovation award selection, one of the many smart city awards, was held in August wherein the Smart Kalyan Dombivli Corporation Limited (SKDCL) did a presentation on all the innovative works undertaken by KDMC to fight the pandemic.
The civic body, which once reported more than 600 Covid-19 cases daily in September, has now reduced the number to below 100. It has also achieved zero deaths last week. On Monday, the civic body recorded 65 cases while the number of progressive cases was 62,573.
“The civic body is the only one from the state to be shortlisted for this award. One major reason for the selection is the collaborative approach by the civic body in fighting the Covid-19 cases in its vicinity. The civic body has roped in many residential groups, doctors and other authorities to curb the cases,” said a representative of SKDCL who did not wish to be named.
Dr Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC, said, “This comes as a great motivation to us as we have been working round the clock to make sure cases are reduced. Once KDMC had the highest per day cases, but we have managed to bring down. One idea that we introduced is the concept of family doctors where doctors were asked to help patients. The Indian Medical Association had collaborated with the civic body from day one as well.”
The final round of the award is to be held this week online.
