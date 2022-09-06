Kanpur Development Authority ropes in IIT-K as knowledge partner for using blockchain tech
The use of this technology is to prevent tampering of documents of properties while bringing down the cases of property frauds to minimal, claim KDA officials.
The Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) to explore opportunities in blockchain technology and to onboard the premier institution as its knowledge partner.
KDA has become the first development authority in Uttar Pradesh to use blockchain technology with the persistent efforts of vice-chairman of the authority Arvind Singh, said the KDA in a statement.
The MoU was signed by Singh and dean, research and development, IIT-K, Prof AR Harish.
The IIT-K and the development authority have agreed in principle that the academic research would be used to better the policy making and policy implementation.
“Singh has been in talks with the IIT-Kanpur experts for long on adaptation of world’s leading technology. A meeting between him and IIT professor Manindra Agarwal was held on Saturday during which a decision was reached by KDA to use this technology,” said KDA spokesman SB Rai.
The blockchain technology, he said, is intended to be used for convenience of the general public and protect the KDA properties from fraud, and transparent use of each property.
The use of this technology is to prevent tampering of documents of properties while bringing down the cases of property frauds to minimal.
Singh during his meetings has mentioned that major cities in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka and Gujarat have already adopted this technology. He emphasised that the benefit of this technology would be the purchaser would get authenticated information about the property. Also the applicant would be able to get all the details such as mutation and site plan.
-
40-year-old man killed over a plate of momos in Delhi
A 40-year-old man was murdered an 18-year-old boy who lives in the same neighbourhood of Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night after a brief scuffle which began after a plate of momos that the latter was eating fell down when the former brushed past him near a local kiosk, police said on Sunday. His ailing parents live in their native village. Jitender used to work as a local building contractor.
-
Plan to revive Delhi’s Najafgarh Jheel, protect biodiversity around it
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has prepared a detailed action plan to protect and rejuvenate Najafgarh Jheel, with departments under the Delhi governments having already issued instructions to begin work on the ground to transform the lake over the next one to two years, officials aware of the matter said. The revamp bid is part of the Environment Management Plan which had been prepared by the Delhi government following directions of the National Green Tribunal.
-
Delhi govt to rope in students as advisors in 20 schools
Students showing strong interest in school activities will be inducted into a Students Advisory Board in Delhi's government schools to improve their leadership and project management skills, the directorate of education has decided. “SAB will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students by designing, managing and executing various school activities,” it said. Members of SAB will be assisted by two teacher coordinators nominated by the head of the school.
-
Six persons die in separate road accidents in J&K’s Bhaderwah; two injured
Six persons including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while two others were injured in two separate road accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday, said officials. Doda SSP, Abdul Qayoom said a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Galgander Pul Doda causing death of four passengers while another person was injured. The injured person was identified as Naseeb Singh.
-
Day after swing crash at carnival in Mohali, FIR filed against organisers
A day after 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down during a carnival at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, an FIR was registered against the organisers on Monday. The fete, London Bridge, was supposed to end on August 31, but was extended till September 11. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase-6 and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics