Kasganj woman lawyer murder: A month and 8 arrests: Police yet to disclose motive

A woman lawyer in Kasganj disappeared on the afternoon of September 3 from the court premises. Her husband, after waiting for her return, file a missing person report after 9 pm. Tragically, her body was found in a canal on the outskirts of Kasganj city the following day. The incident has left both the legal community and residents in Kasganj city in shock. Right wing activists calling for closure of markets at Kasganj last month to protest death of woman lawyer. (HT FILE PHOTO)

A month has passed since the incident, and while eight people, including five lawyers have been arrested, the Kasganj police has yet to disclose the motive behind the killing or confirm the identities of those involved.

The police are making every effort to apprehend the notorious criminal Sunil Fauji and his associates, who are believed to be the perpetrators of the crime. However, the motive and names of those involved in the incident have not yet been revealed.

The husband of the deceased lawyer shared that the wait has been too long and expressed feelings of ‘anxiety’ and ‘insecurity’ while the culprits remain at large.

‘It was on this day, September 4, that my wife’s body was found in a canal. The day before, I had dropped her off at the court premises and waited for her to come home. Instead, what came home was her lifeless body. I am still waiting for the case to be resolved, said the deceased’s husband, an ex-journalist.

However, Rakesh Bharti, additional superintendent of police at Kasganj, stated that police teams are on the right track and have made several arrests, although the main suspect, identified as Sunil Fauji has not yet been apprehended.

He added, “We aim to clarify the motive behind the murder and reveal names of all those involved. Police teams are actively searching for the absconding Sunil Fauji.”

It may be recalled that eight arrests are made so far but mystery continues to cloud the abduction and killing of a woman lawyer whose dead body was found from a canal in Kasganj on September 4.

It is still not clear at whose behest the crime was committed. Investigation by the Kasganj Police too is at the crossroads even as they now look for absconding contract killer Sunil aka Fauji in connection with the case.

The woman lawyer was last seen on the civil court premises in Kasganj on September 3. In her 40s and a mother to an 18-year-old son, she had been practicing at the Kasganj court for the last 8 years.

She had handled several high-profile cases, including one related to widely publicised killing of Chandan Gupta, who lost his life on January 26, 2018, while participating in Tiranga Yatra in a locality dominated by minorities. Chandan’s death sparked communal riots that lasted for several days in and around Kasganj city.

The husband of the woman lawyer dropped her at the gate of Kasganj court around 2 pm on September 3, which was the last time he saw his wife.

Her two-wheeler was found parked on the court premises, and her body was discovered in a canal the following day, September 4.

A case was registered under section 140 (1) (abduction) 103(1) (murder), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against six named accused, now behind bars.

According to her husband’s complaint, the woman had seemed worried for the past 20 to 25 days and had disclosed to him that she had opposed the bail application submitted by the sons of one of the accused, Mustafa Kamil.

The post-mortem report revealed ante-mortem injuries, but the viscera was preserved for further examination. Drowning was ruled out as the cause of death since no water was found either in her stomach or lungs.

Subsequently, all six named accused, including five lawyers practicing in Kasganj court, were arrested.

Meanwhile, the Kasganj police decided to conduct a DNA test on samples taken from the deceased woman lawyer. Last month, they arrested two more individuals believed to be involved in the crime. Among those arrested were Bobby Kumar, a resident of Etah district, and a woman named Renu from a village within the Amanpur police station limits in Kasganj district. Bobby has a criminal record, with cases registered against him under the Arms Act and Gangster Act at Kotwali Dehat in Etah.

Based on information provided by Bobby Kumar, the Kasganj police arrested co-accused Renu later that same day. Both Bobby and Renu revealed that Sunil, also known as Fauji, had contacted them to help carry out the crime.