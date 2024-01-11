Kashi boatmen to offer free rides on Jan 22

To celebrate the pran pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, the Kashi boatmen have announced boating service free of cost for all on January 22. Tourists enjoying boat ride in Kashi on Wednesday. (Rajesh Kumar/HT)

The decision was taken in a meeting of boatmen of all 84 ghats of Varanasi. Pramod Manjhi of Maa Ganga Nishadraj Seva Samiti said that boating will be free for all on January 22 as the community will celebrate pran pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple. Anyone can enjoy a free boat ride from Assi to Rajghat or even across the river Ganga.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The community will also take out a boat procession from Raj Ghat to Assi Ghat. At least 500 boats will participate in this procession, said Manjhi adding that a child dressed up as Ramlala will lead the procession in a boat.

Another Sambhu Majhi said that the boats will be decorated and the Shobha Yatra will be taken out during noon.

As per the epic Ramayan, Nishadraj Guh helped Lord Ram cross the river by boat.